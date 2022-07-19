Explosion at Hoover Dam
An apparent explosion happened today at Hoover Dam today in Nevada.
Update: Reuters is reporting that it was a transformer. That is good news if it wasn't terrorism, though there have been no reports about the cause of the explosion yet.
A transformer caught fire at Nevada's Hoover Dam on Tuesday and was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade without any injuries or interruption to the power grid, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said.
Video circulating on social media, apparently taken by a tourist, showed a small explosion and smoke and fire coming from the base of the dam, the largest in the United States and the source for a 2,080-megawatt hydroelectric plant, enough for about 1.3 million households.
Original Story:
An apparent explosion happened today at Hoover Dam today in Nevada. This is breaking news. We'll update as soon as more is known.
According to Todd Starnes:
“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam,” the City of Boulder said in a brief statement. “No further information is available at this time.”
“The Hoover Dam impounds Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States. The dam’s generators provide power for public and private utilities in Nevada, Arizona, and California. It’s also a major tourist attraction,” BNO News reports.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.