Explosion at Hoover Dam

Update: Reuters is reporting that it was a transformer. That is good news if it wasn't terrorism, though there have been no reports about the cause of the explosion yet.

A transformer caught fire at Nevada's Hoover Dam on Tuesday and was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade without any injuries or interruption to the power grid, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said. Video circulating on social media, apparently taken by a tourist, showed a small explosion and smoke and fire coming from the base of the dam, the largest in the United States and the source for a 2,080-megawatt hydroelectric plant, enough for about 1.3 million households.

Original Story:

An apparent explosion happened today at Hoover Dam today in Nevada. This is breaking news. We'll update as soon as more is known.

According to Todd Starnes: