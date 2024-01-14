Extremely Fit "All My Children" Star Alec Musser Dies at 50 With No Cause of Death Released
Another day, another young and otherwise healthy celebrity dies mysteriously.
Actor Alex Musser died Friday night at his home in Del Mar, California. The star of "All My Children" was known for being very physically fit, not just for a 50-year-old man but generally.
No cause of death has been reported and his vaccine status has not been questioned by anyone in corporate media.
According to Breitbart:
An avid athlete since he was a child, the New York native was also a fitness model.
Musser was known for his character Del Henry in All My Children, a soap role he held from 2005 to 2007 after winning the second season of the reality series I Wanna Be a Soap Star, Radio Times notes.
Musser also starred in the 2010 comedy film Grown Ups, adding to a star-studded cast in a production co-written and produced by Adam Sandler.
He had graced the covers of several magazines — including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, Exercise Health and others.
If a direct cause of death that definitely cannot be linked to the Covid-19 "vaccines" is determined, then corporate media will blast it out. If his death was a result of a heart condition or any other adverse reaction connected to the jabs, then the story will never be told. That's standard operating procedure when young and otherwise healthy celebrities die suddenly.
I'm terrified for my stepmother and my great-aunt who, completely against my advice, rushed out to be compliant. Is anyone going to survive this? Have the elite created the perfect weapon? Will they eventually force the rest of us to be inoculated? These are the questions that keep me awake at night.
And the AMA sheep will once again be ba-a-a-affled.