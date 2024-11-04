In case you hadn’t noticed, tensions are high. Americans are at each other’s throats — sometimes literally — as we approach the finale of the most insane election cycle in history.

The sitting President ended his bid for a second term. His opponent was charged with dozens of made up crimes. Corporate media has become apoplectic in their coverage of the news. A presidential candidate was nearly assassinated. Twice.

But through the maelstrom of crazy circumstances remains a very stark reality: Our nation is in big trouble facing existential threats at a scale not seen since the Civil War.

I am confident in three things.

Donald Trump will win both the popular vote and the Electoral College in a landslide — the polls are, as always, being manipulated

The UniParty Swamp, Deep State, and Globalist Elite Cabal are doing everything in their power to steal the election, gaslight Americans, and control the fate of the world

God’s absolute supremacy means He will choose who is in the Oval Office next January

That last note will certainly ruffle feathers. Even Bible-believing Christians might take offense for many reasons. Some take this stance as not believing in free will. But my worldview is what drives me to work harder knowing that I do not know my place in His plan and therefore all I need to do is fight the good fight with all I have.

For that reason, I want to write my final column ahead of the election as a reminder of the three issues driving voters.

Yes, It’s the Economy

James Carville was right when he said, “It’s the economy, stupid.” This is normally the most pressing issue deciding elections at the federal level. Ironically, it doesn’t always work at the state, county, and local level as we’ve seen with the most desolate voters repeating their mistakes for decades in blue areas.

Unfortunately, the campaigns haven’t put the appropriate level of effort into disseminating their actual economic plans. Trump mentions tariffs often and promises to cut taxes but his campaign should have explained the inflation issue better. They had an opportunity to educate Americans on the Inflation Reduction Act and remind them that Kamala Harris was the deciding vote.

I’m not a campaign advisor for a reason. I’m sure well-paid analysts and experts would tell me that the messaging behind inflation would be too complex if they dove into the details, but I believe in this digital world it wouldn’t have been hard to drive the message home. For whatever reason, there’s still too much emphasis on :30 second pump up pitches and 1:00 minute attack ads. Maybe it works, but I believe with the right messaging the details could be brought to light.

Regardless, the economy is a clear advantage for Trump and if we need a final day message, it should be that Kamala Harris has only promised more of the same as we’ve seen for the last four years.

The Invasion

The border crisis is apparent to anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear, so there’s no need to dwell on this issue. We are being invaded and it is going to destroy this nation if it’s not stopped immediately.

The Trump campaign messaging on this has been solid. The only thing I would have added is more of an emphasis on an unavoidable fact: American citizens struggling in urban areas are the most negatively impacted by the border crisis.

It’s funny that the one time an issue truly affects the “underprivileged” is the only time Democrats are unwilling to talk about it. They’ve said climate change harmed minorities more. They said Trump’s tax cuts harmed the poor. They said just about everything is racist, misogynistic, transphobic, or otherwise detrimental to a protected class. But they won’t admit the border invasion does the most harm to the people they pretend to protect.

This is unambiguously a huge argument for Trump.

Abortion

I’ll keep this one short because I’m one of those radical pro-life purists. Yes, I want abortion banned altogether, but I know that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

I also know that the chances of any abortion legislation hitting the next president’s desk are nearly nil. The hypothetical nationwide abortion ban that Trump keeps getting asked about will never happen and, contrary to Project 2025’s wishes, no Republican in DC is seriously considering it. Trump said he’d veto it if it magically appeared.

The hypothetical codification of Roe v. Wade would only hit Kamala’s desk if Democrats control both the House and Senate and then the Senate ejects the filibuster. The massive election shenanigans required for that would be at a scale I do not believe Democrats are willing to use. I could be wrong, but I hope I’m not.

This means that all of those voters, mostly Democrats, who are voting based on the abortion issue are putting a nothingburger on a pedestal. This election will have very little impact on their rights to murder preborn babies. As we’ve seen since Roe v Wade was overturned, it’s not like abortions have been reduced. They’ve risen.

Conclusion

It’s in God’s hands. We have to do our part, vote, get the word out, and hope that we make it through this cycle unscathed. But as always, we still have to get the Word out by spreading the Gospel.

I can't wait for this election to be over.