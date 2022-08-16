Patriots are rightly angry with and frustrated by the attacks happening to Donald Trump. The Deep State seems bent on destroying him and they're coming after all of us as well. But one of their primary steps along the way to achieving total control is to compel America First patriots into either participating in some form of civil war or disavowing such things and falling in line.

We can fight this. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered five ways we can fight them without sparking the civil war the powers-that-be so desperately want.

Before I get into those things, there are some preliminary considerations to keep in mind. First and foremost, the powers-that-be WANT a limited form of civil war. They may not (or perhaps they may) want large militia groups storming cities or hunkering down in impenetrable compounds, but they do want violence and acts of domestic terrorism to take place to justify whatever crackdown they impose against us.

Second, they want to split America First patriots into two groups. The first group are those who will remain silent and complacent out of fear of being targeted. These patriots won't really fight back, so they'll be allowed to exist in the totalitarian world envisioned by the globalist elites. The second groups are those of us who won't sit back idly and who won't comply. They want us jailed or dead.

The third consideration is that Donald Trump is very likely to be indicted. They seem willing to do anything, including manufacturing charges and arresting the rightful president, just to make sure they take us over our breaking point. If you think things are bad now, imagine if Trump is frog-marched.

Lastly, it's important that we do not take for granted that our fellow America First patriots are aware of any of this. Spread the word. If we let emotions drive our actions as a movement, we will be quickly and completely quashed. Today's show may be the most important one I've done in regards to immediate implications. We need to remain calm and act from intellect rather than pure anger. With that said, here are the five ways we can fight back without sparking a civil war.

Expect manipulation or a full-blown false flag

Warnings were issued over the weekend about anticipated domestic terrorism attacks. These warnings all pointed to angry "right-wing extremists" who are upset over the Mar-a-Lago raid.

It may be true that some are planning an attack. As I said, we're rightly angry and some people turn their anger into violence. But I'm much more concerned about false flag or prompted attacked. We've had glimpses of what the feds are willing to do to take us down. The Gretchen Whitmer "fednapping" plot exposed their willingness to take anger and try to funnel it into illegal action. Their efforts to turn the January 6 mostly peaceful protest into an "insurrection" is well documented. That's just the tip of the iceberg. What else have they done in order to incite criminal activity?

The most concerning part of their warnings is that they mentioned a "dirty bomb" that could be used near a government building or FBI headquarters. This was very peculiar because dirty bombs aren't exactly easy to make. While they do not require the technical expertise of building a nuclear weapon, the materials necessary are equally difficult to acquire. Which is more likely, that a militia group reacting to Mar-a-Lago or a future indictment of Donald Trump got their hands on nuclear materials or that the feds are preparing for a false flag attack?

We need more RALLIES where they will get coverage

Generally speaking, rallies are considered positive events and protests are considered to be negative. The media will treat them the same. While our natural reaction may be to hold protests in front of government buildings, it makes more sense to hold rallies.

More people will come and the chances of things turning violent are lower. It may just be a simple relabeling, but it makes a difference in the potential outcomes. We can still get angry and voice our frustrations at rallies. Setting the mindset that we're going out to support our president rather than to attack the FBI means we'll get better optics, more attendance, and a reduced chance that the Deep State will get the attacks they want at these events.

Make GOP lawmakers and candidates acknowledge this is THE issue

I can count on two hands the number of Republican politicians who are really fighting for us. There are good candidates out there, especially at the local level, but even then we don't know for sure that their campaigns will translate into action if put into office.

To me, this whole situation is a litmus test. Those who are out there getting ready to investigate the FBI and other organizations if the GOP takes control of the House or Senate are potentially good. The reason I say "potentially" is because even people like Mitch McConnell pretended to go after Obamacare all the way until he had a president who would actually sign a repeal. Then, we learned it was all talk.

We'll have to see if they're willing to take action, but at the very least they need to be talking about it. This represents an existential threat to America. Any Republican who isn't screaming about the raid or the corrupt Department of Justice is compromised or complicit. THIS is the issue they need to be railing against right now.

Some will say that the economy is more important. I don't disagree in the long-term, but here's the thing. There's only so much they can do about the economy. Even if they take control of the House and/or Senate, that will only act to stop more bad policies from coming to pass. They won't be able to reverse anything, so the trajectory we're on can only be slowed even with a massive red wave. But exposing and possibly even taking down the Deep State will require time and there's none left to waste. They can do that with majorities. They can hold hearings and expose corruption. This is why in the short term it's a more important issue.

Learn and share the FACTS about the raid to help “normies” understand

I could (and perhaps someday I should) write a book about the various versions of malfeasance committed by the Deep State in general and the FBI in particular. This isn't new and spans many decades. But since the Obama regime was in office, we've seen a sharp rise in how badly they've treated the American people. They act like all of us are the enemies instead of the people they're supposed to be protecting.

Until my not-yet-guaranteed book comes out, it's up to you all to do the research and educate your friends and family. There are so many aspects of this raid and other recent actions by the Deep State that corporate media simply won't cover. For example, the FBI unit that committed the raid happens to be the same unit that participated in much of Russiagate. Can we really say that's just a coincidence?

Join or form patriot groups that want peace AND justice

This is where we get into dangerous territory. We all need to join or even build groups of patriots to act locally. Unfortunately, any time someone talks about groups of patriots, we've been conditioned to believe that must mean a militia group. There is absolutely NOTHING wrong with militia groups, for the record. However, there's still a stigma surrounding them that can make some people skittish.

What we need are peaceful groups who will help organize rallies, file lawsuits, and expose the Deep State to as many people as possible. That's always challenging because most America First patriots are naturally individualists and groups are often built around collectivist mentalities, but we need friends and allies at the local level, especially if the crap starts hitting the fan.

Most importantly

As always, pray through it all. With the Lord's help, we can fight this juggernaut of corrupt power. As long as we keep our heads cool and our minds working properly, the actions of the Deep State can be dealt with appropriately.