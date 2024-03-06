Multiple news outlets are claiming Nikki Haley is set to drop out of the presidential race. Finally.

After humiliating herself by losing badly in her own home state, she decided to stay in the race until at least Super Tuesday. But in the days leading up to March 5, her tone shifted and it seemed like she would continue if she had a respectable showing. Some assumed that since she won Vermont in an open primary that included a large backing by Democrat voters who fear Donald Trump, that she might keep it going.

Apparently, she will not. Now, Trump can focus on the general election against Joe Biden or whoever the Democrats put forth to replace their dementia-ridden candidate.

Did Trump have the inside scoop that Haley was dropping out? It's conspicuous that he didn't mention her one time during his Super Tuesday speech. Is his campaign talking to her campaign about an endorsement? It doesn't really matter. Endorsements from failed candidates are about as effective as Biden's border policy.

Here's the news story generated from corporate media reports:

Thirteen months after launching her 2024 Republican presidential campaign in her hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, Nikki Haley is ending her White House bid, according to sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The former two-term South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador under former President Donald Trump faced an uphill battle in a crowded Republican field. Despite her well-regarded performances in debates and a surge in the polls, Haley ultimately found herself in a two-candidate race against Trump.

After Trump's victories in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, Haley remained defiant and refused to drop out of the race. She continued to campaign relentlessly in her home state of South Carolina, where she faced strong support for Trump from state officials.

Haley turned up the volume in her verbal attacks on Trump, questioning his mental and physical durability, and arguing for a new generation to steer the country. Despite her efforts, Trump topped Haley by 20 points in South Carolina and went on to win big in Michigan's Republican presidential primary.

Haley pressed on, campaigning across the country in the 15 states that held Super Tuesday GOP nominating contests on March 5. While Trump had momentum from victories in Michigan, Missouri, Idaho, and North Dakota, Haley made history as the first woman to win a GOP presidential primary or caucus, topping Trump by 30 points in Washington D.C.'s Republican primary.

Haley, who garnered strong support from independents and maintained a formidable fundraising operation, said she was staying in the race as an option for voters dissatisfied with a Biden-Trump rematch. However, she did not hold any public events or election night gatherings on Super Tuesday and remained silent on her plans going forward.

Side Note

As some of you have noticed, I haven’t been posting very much lately. Thank you to those who have checked in on me. I will be posting later today to explain what I’ve been up to and how it will affect the future. Stay tuned.