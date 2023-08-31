Editor's Commentary: The war against medical tyranny is hitting mainstream consciousness among patriots once again as concerns about "Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0" ramp up. But unlike the last round when it was a small percentage of freedom-lovers versus the indoctrinated masses, there are far more skeptics ready to ask questions this time.

We need to lean into this as much as we can because we know the powers-that-be are aware of it as well. They are in the process of preparing to subjugate us once again with lockdowns, mandates, and new jabs. Knowing that the old playbook will not be as effective on "normies," we must expect that they'll push out something more aggressive. That could mean manufactured "variants" that spread more easily or harm more readily. It could mean stricter regulations and more compelling diktats. It'll likely be a combination of both. We need to share stories like the one below from Natural News that highlight information that many of us already knew. Just because we were aware doesn't mean this won't be news to "normies." With that said, here's Ethan Huff...

Fetal-maternal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp spoke with Dr. Naomi Wolf recently about what he knows concerning the dangers of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines."

One of the very few medical providers for pregnant women and babies to raise the alarm about the issue, Dr. Thorp revealed to Dr. Wolf that the shots appear to have been designed with stopping reproduction in mind.

Dr. Thorp was actually fired from his job at St. Mary's Health System, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the country, for going public about what he and his wife Maggie, an attorney, discovered upon filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Various so-called "influencers" were given a piece of a $13 billion pie to promote the mRNA injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

There was also a contract involving a for-profit OB/GYN non-governmental organization (NGO) who oversaw and influenced tens of thousands of obstetricians and gynecologists on multiple continents to push the jabs using government propaganda.

"The contract that the Thorps' FOIA disclosed provides for the return of the money if medical organizations do not adhere to the 'safe and effective' for pregnant women and new moms script presented to them by HHS," explains State of the Nation.

"Dr. Thorp independently confirms the WarRoom / DailyClout's findings now from three other independent sources: that placentas, fetuses and newborns are being damaged by the mRNA injection."

"All four sources confirm the same kinds of damage: fibrins, blood clots, 'small for dates' restricted growth and weight of the placentas, and calcifications. Meaning that babies of vaccinated moms in utero may not be getting enough food, and they may lack the room to grow normally."

Every OB/GYN should have known COVID jabs would damage women and their unborn babies

Based on everything the Thorps uncovered, Dr. Thorp believes that every OB/GYN should have known that COVID jabs were dangerous for women and their unborn babies because they are inflammatory, which is catastrophic for pregnancy.

"I'm telling you that 95 percent of the physicians and nurses are captured by their paycheck," Dr. Thorp told Dr. Wolf.

Dr. Thorp would go into great detail during the interview explaining how Pfizer attempted to hide the truth by keeping all damning data about the shots locked away for 75 years and launching a massive propaganda campaign.

"About 300 major organizations and influencers, including synagogues and churches, and many others, [convinced] the United States and the entire world that this deadly shot was safe, effective and necessary in the most vulnerable population: pregnant women."

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) entered into a "covenant of death" pact with the American College of OB/GYN as well as with the influencers to peddle the lie that the shots are safe and effective for pregnant women and their babies.

"They took well over $11 million; they signed the covenant with death; and they're not allowed to deviate one iota from the lethal narrative of HHS," Dr. Thorp said.

"If they do, they will be liable for paying back every single penny, which they've already pocketed. So, that's why the American College of OB/GYN, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, to this day, are the evil organizations that perpetrated this crime on the world. And I will not back down from attacking them because we have the proof."

Check out the full interview at State of the Nation. COVID shots are a death sentence. Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

