Here's the REAL Reason Andrew Tate Was Banned
It isn't Andrew Tate's so-called "bigotry" or "hate speech" that got him banned across the various Big Tech platforms. It's his penchant for seeing and revealing the truth that got him the axe.
LGBTQIA+ supremacy is real in Big Tech, corporate media, and government bodies across western society. They truly want full-blown domination. But LGBTQIA+ supremacy is also a catch-all to attack conservatives, populists, and liberty-loving citizens who get out of line. Such a person is commentator Andrew Tate who has been vilified for speaking the truth.
They didn't really care that he called out groomers. That was just the excuse to get rid of him. What they really don't want people to hear is stuff like this:
Every word is correct.
They are using "safety" against us and have been since Donald Trump was elected.
The biggest challenge facing the world today is not among the various problems that keep popping up. It's not Covid, Monkeypox, or Polio. It's not the border crisis, our failing economy, the war in Ukraine, or supply chain issues. It's definitely not global warming. The biggest problem facing the world today is the crackdown on dissenting voices like Andrew Tate who are willing to speak the truth.
The powers-that-be are terrified of the truth. If enough people become aware, they cannot be controlled.
ALL of our massive problems can be solved with the truth. If more people were aware of the truth about the jabs, far fewer would have ever let themselves get injected. If more people were aware of the tremendous problems caused by our open southern border, they would scream for the Biden-Harris regime to do something about it. If more people were aware of how an economic collapse of western capitalism is being manufactured for the sake of ushering in The Great Reset, the voices and protests would rise up and demand an immediate reversal.
The reason you're not allowed to talk about the stolen 2020 election is because it was stolen, not because it's "fake news." The reason you're not allowed to say the Covid "vaccines" are neither safe nor effective is because they're neither safe nor effective, so they label such notions as "misinformation" to prevent the masses from being concerned.
The power-that-be are terrified by the truth because it annihilates their plans and exposes their machinations for the existential threat they pose to humanity. They want everyone in the dark. This is why Andrew Tate was banned.
If you have the means, we could use the help. We’ve been getting the “Andrew Tate Treatment” from financial institutions, social sites, and the various methods through which we keep this outlet financially afloat. Please consider a generous donation or a premium subscription.
To quote Eric Erickson, another commentator who may soon find himself banned: You will be made to care.
That means each of us. From the promulgation of Covid lies, to the advancement of LGBTQWXYZ+ idiocy, unless you swallow the liberal orthodoxy, you will be banned. We may soon find ourselves like the early church, meeting in catacombs to worship and to inform. Our formerly great country is rapidly falling into the black hole of history.
Just got this off Dr Robert O's Website, posted there by Richard Noakes, earlier today - it blows the lid off this whole Covid Pandemic and the synthetic mRNA vaccines, both having been in the pipeline since 2010, care of Moderna, themselves, no less - time to roast the buggers in the hell they created for us: Official Biochemical and Statistical Evidence 100% confirms Moderna created Covid-19 patented in 2013
Covid-19 means: 19 nucleotide sequence and not 2019 at all.
By The Exposé on March 3, 2022
Evidence has emerged which proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the pharmaceutical giant Moderna, the company that has made billions through the sale of an experimental Covid-19 injection, actually created the Covid-19 virus.
They cited a Paper by Scientists in India, Switzerland, Italy and the US (cautiously entitled: MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site) in which they calculated that the chances of a 19 nucleotide sequence patented by Moderna randomly appearing in Covid-19 in circumstances where it does not appear anywhere else in nature are 1 in 3 trillion.
Furthermore they did not merely apply for a patent on 2016 February 4 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied on 2013 December 16 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2:as well.
So Moderna had developed the 19 nucleotide gene sequence containing the Furin Cleavage Site which gives Covid19 its infectivity to humans by patented gain of function research as early as 2013, 6 years before the Wuhan outbreak took place. Not 3 as reported in the Mail and virally elsewhere..
Covid-19 was not made in 2019. It was made from the 19 nucleotide Moderna specific chimeric (CGG for AGA) furin cleavage site (in 2013) which does not occur anywhere in nature. And every Covid death and every Covid vaccine death is parked squarely on the doorstep of ModeRNA and The Covid19 makers, the genetic vaccine makers. their funders and their promoters, which include almost every government and public sector and health service in the world, are therefore guilty of Genocide and crimes against humanity. They have pushed genetic rape and sickness and death onto half of the population of the world in order to enrich the pockets of Pharmaceutical Companies. Governments and Public sectors around the world have abandoned their health service regulation to billionaires and heartless corporations (me: and to make we humans, Trans Humans and now, the vaccinated, without any human rights whatsoever
The Expose
Moderna files lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech over COVID vaccine technology
(competitor's vaccine infringes on "patents (for patented synthetic mRNA) that Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016")
Follow the patents – 2010 and 2016 - so Moderna new about Covid as early as 2010 - to be able to come up with the Covid Vaccine Technology in the first place, from as early as 2010 - which goes hand in hand with the 2013 US Supreme Court Law making synthetic mRNA technology patentable, as it has been and those taking it, no longer human, but trans human and all human rights are lost = zero rights now for trans humans!! Gotcha!!
- so Moderna created and released Covid-19 and they produced the synthetic mRNA vaccines to combat it, those patented between 2010 and 2016 - Do you all agree?
Moderna seeking compensation including royalties, damages
Updated: 7:32 AM PDT Aug 26, 2022
Moderna is suing its chief competitor in the COVID-19 vaccine space, alleging that Pfizer and BioNTech stole key technology used in the development of that group's inoculation.
Both Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership created vaccines based on messenger RNA technology, which teaches the body's immune system to target a specific protein found on a virus. In the case of the coronavirus, both targeted the spike protein extending out from the surface of the virus.
The Massachusetts-based company alleges that its competitor's vaccine infringes on patents that Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016.
"We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative (synthetic) mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, (A decade is 10 years so 2010 +10 = 2020, bang on when vaccines were first released under Trump's Emergency Protocol*) Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said in a statement provided by the company. "This foundational platform, which we began building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic struck."
Moderna, which developed its vaccine with support from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was the first to begin testing its vaccine in humans. *That first shot was given at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle in March of 2020*. Pfizer announced its first clinical trial began in May.
Pfizer and BioNTech, however, was the first to receive emergency authorization in the United States and was also the first to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Moderna said that it pledged in October of 2020 not to enforce its patents while the pandemic continued but altered that policy in March of this year. The company said it would now only enforce its rights in the world's richest nations, retroactive only to March 8, 2022, while continuing to allow the COVID-19 vaccine patents to be used in 92 low- and middle-income countries."Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna for Comirnaty's ongoing use of Moderna's patented technologies," said Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger. "Our mission to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients by delivering on the promise of mRNA science cannot be achieved without a patent system that rewards and protects innovation."
Moderna said it will not seek to remove Comirnaty from the market but the company is seeking monetary compensation. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, seeks royalties, lost profits, attorneys' fees, interest and ongoing royalties.
End Of Part One