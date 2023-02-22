Let me first say that I hate the word "polycrisis." Unfortunately, it has been adopted by far too many, especially globalists, as the term characterizing the multiple existential threats facing our nation and the world today. I used the word in the headline so that hopefully those searching for it will come across this article and its anti-globalist message.

An article over at WND caught my attention earlier today. It detailed the massive threat the fertilizer shortage presented and highlighted how the United States is vulnerable just like so many third-world nations today. But at the end was a surprising gem. The Biden-Harris regime is offering grants for domestic companies to ramp up fertilizer production here at home.

While I'm not fan of grants, this may be the one out of a hundred that I can actually support. If we're able to survive the so-called polycrisis, then I hope the lesson we learn as a nation is that we need to bring as much production of crucial goods and resources home. We cannot move forward in this volatile world with dependency on any other nation. Today, we depend on China for rare earths, pharmaceutical ingredients, and a slew of other important items. Obviously, we rely on Russia for fertilizer. We rely on anyone who's selling oil for something that we should be producing at home. It's a joke and we're quickly becoming the punchline.

Here's the article by Bob Unruh from WND:

World's Food Security in Peril as Russia, China Have Stranglehold on Key Item

The world relies for most of the fertilizers used to promote crops on Russia and its ally Belarus, and China.

And that has alarms going off because of the stranglehold that could give those nations over the world's food.

A report that was posted on the Yahoo site explains, "Just as semiconductors have become a lightning rod for geopolitical friction, so the race for fertilizers has alerted the U.S. and its allies to a strategic dependency for an agricultural input that is a key determinant of food security."

The report cites a "cargo" that was trapped in Rotterdam that was so precious the U.N. intervened to get it moved to Mozambique. It was tons of fertilizer destined overland for Malawi.

"About 20% of Malawi’s population is projected to face acute food insecurity during the 'lean season' through March, making the use of fertilizers to grow crops all the more vital. It’s one of 48 nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America identified by the International Monetary Fund as most at risk from the shock to food and fertilizer costs fanned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One year on, the upheaval caused to world fertilizer markets is seen by the U.N. as a key risk to food availability in 2023," the report explained.

The report explained that it is who controls fertilizers that is moved "to the forefront of the political agenda."

"The role of fertilizer is as important as the role of seed in the country’s food security," Udai Shanker Awasthi, managing director and chief executive officer of the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative, said in the report.

"If your stomach is full then you can defend your house, you can defend your borders, you can defend your economy."

The issue for the $250 billion global fertilizer industry was complicated last year because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ports were disrupted, shipping, banking and insurance are more complicated, meaning ordinary deliveries haven't been reliable.

Andrey Melnichenko, of EuroChem, a billion dollar fertilizer company, blames the sanctions by the European Union, but there also have been those who have been stockpiling the products since prices are spiking.

"The situation is exacerbated by sanctions on potash giant Belarus alongside the decision by China, a major producer of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, to impose restrictions on exports to protect domestic supply, curbs that analysts don’t see being lifted until the middle of 2023 at the earliest," the report said.

Experts are estimating a 20% drop in food production because of the fertilizer industry issues.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is delivering $500 million in grants to companies to try to persuade increased production in the United States.

