O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) founder James O'Keefe has built a reputation over the years for being the gold standard among investigative journalists. His time with Project Veritas and now with OMG has delivered some of the most profound revelations and exposés in modern history.

This is why it took me aback when I read a message he posted on social media over the weekend. It wasn't a bombshell secret he discovered or a rant about any of the various evil entities he has exposed. It was a warning intended for all of us. And as I noted in reply, it's the most important message he's ever delivered.

Evil is coming for all of us. Nobody is immune and nobody will come out unscathed. In the fight against powers and principalities, the weak ones will bend a knee and lie in order to ‘survive.’ The strong ones with morals who adhere to truth and trust God will persevere.

The Powers and Principalities that many of us often discuss were brought to light in Ephesians 6:12:

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

The forces of the adversary are all around us, but they are most prevalent in the various halls of power across this planet. From high-ranking government officials to corporate CEOs to the mega-rich activists funding the globalist elite cabal, the minions of Satan are driving this world toward its fiery conclusion. This is both terrifying and wonderful to understand. It's terrifying for those who are aware of our trajectory as a society, but it can be wonderful (and still sometimes terrifying) to Bible-believing Christians who appreciate the implications.

The end may be near, but we must never stop fighting the good fight.

My one extended conversation with O'Keefe was both infuriating and insightful. His reputation of being a bit prickly is well-deserved, but his mind is sharp and his devotion to the truth is unmatched. I'm more impressed now as he delivers this important message. Hopefully he and others will continue sharing the realities of this world because we need as many people as possible to wake up and realize the adversary is coming after us all.

There is only One who deserves our bent knee. The adversary and his minions deserve nothing from us but the sword.