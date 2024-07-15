President Trump announced on Truth Social that he has selected J.D. Vance as his running mate.

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….

I approve of this message. Now for today's column...

Three Quick Reasons to Question Everything About the Assassination Plot

This week I will be talking to a few "insiders" to try to glean what's really happening with the assassination plot against President Donald J. Trump. I'm not willing to blindly accept that this random "lone wolf" was able to defeat both the Secret Service and local law enforcement.

No, Trump didn't die (praise God!) but if not for a quick turn of the head he would have. That means that the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners failed miserably.

Most conservative pundits are blaming DEI so Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should be fired. Some are saying they were understaffed so it's Alejandro Mayorkas's fault. There are a lot of fingers pointing at Democrats and corporate media for feeding the "Hitler" rhetoric to as many Americans as they can get to listen.

None of that matters, in my humble opinion, because it does not excuse that a dude with a rifle achieved a prime spot on a nearby rooftop in plain view of the crowd, local law enforcement, and Secret Service snipers. With so many forces arrayed against him, he was still able to get off one clean shot and seven other shots. He killed one and injured three. The chances of that happening without inside collusion from the upper brass are pretty low.

But gross incompetence does exist, so the fact that it happened isn't enough to make me question everything. There are two other reasons I'm not buying the "indoctrinated lone wolf" narrative. Combined, I'm smelling a rat.

Matt Walsh from Dailywire posted thoughts on X earlier that hinted at one of the red flags I've been considering. He wrote [emphasis added]:

Here’s the official story so far: a random 20 year old acting completely alone walked within 150 yards of a presidential campaign rally with a rifle, climbed onto a rooftop in full view of Secret Service snipers, set up his shot and fired without anyone intervening and with no help from anyone. This 20 year old is also so politically radical as to attempt an assassination and yet not radical enough to have ever posted any political writings or commentary on any social media site ever in his life. He also wrote no manifesto and left behind no indication about why he did it. His last and only political act, before attempting to kill the Republican candidate, was to register as a Republican. You must believe this and ask no questions about it or else you are a conspiracy theorist. And one thing we know about assassination attempts is that there’s never any conspiring involved.

There are always signs. Even in the rare case when a mass shooter or political assassin doesn't leave behind a manifesto or political writing on social media, interviews with people who know him invariably highlight signs of aggression, radicalization, or... something. In this case, none of his classmates, friends, or co-workers saw it coming. The lack of any signs, works, or messages is unique and smells doubly like a rat was involved.

The third and final element that makes me question the entire narrative is the timing. Let's say, for the sake of argument, that the "Deep State" had decided Joe Biden can't win even if he cheats, nobody they replace him with could win even if they cheat, and whoever the Republican nominee is would need to be under their thumb.

Go ahead and put your tinfoil hats on because this is where it gets a bit crazier.

Desperate, the Deep State decides they need to take Trump out. But here's the thing. If they do it after the Republican National Convention, it would be up to the RNC members to pick his replacement and they would almost certainly pick whoever Trump announces as his VP during the convention.

BUT if the assassination happens before the convention and therefore before Trump announced J.D. Vance as his running mate, then it'll be a floor fight for delegates to determine the nominee. That's something the Deep State can control. They can plug in whichever NeoCon RINO member of the UniParty Swamp they want within reason. No, they couldn't pull off a Liz Cheney nomination but they could pull off, say, a Nikki Haley nomination.

It's conspicuous that as of last week she wasn't even invited to the RNC and conveniently she was added to the list to speak on Saturday. Crazy timing.

By no means am I suggesting that Nikki Haley was in on a plot to assassinate President Trump. But the Deep State may have been thinking it for her.

There are all sorts of conspiracy theories out there. Some are better than mine. Most are not. And yes, there's a decent chance that this really was a "lone wolf assassin" who heard that Trump would be coming into town so he thought he'd assassinate him. He even bought his ammunition the day of the event. Talk about spontaneous!

Very little makes sense about Thomas Matthew Crooks being a sudden assassin who outflanked the Secret Service so easily UNLESS you plug in a desperate Deep State operating behind the scenes. Food for thought, albeit crazy thoughts.

