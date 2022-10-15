Bodybuilder Doug Brignole has died. As usual, the cause of death has not been released.

Brignole made headlines last year when he said he was getting the Covid-19 mRNA "vaccines" made by Moderna despite warnings from "fearmongering" anti-vaxxers. He fired back at those who said the jabs are potentially deadly, offering to be a test case. As we've leaned, the jabs seem to be most harmful to those who engage in strenuous physical activities such as athletes. Brignole has been training for the upcoming AAU Mr. Universe competition in Las Vegas.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Brignole strongly supports mandatory vaccination against COVID. His last statement on the subject of vaccine safety has been widely shared on the internet. “I have enough confidence in the vaccine, based on my research, to get it done,” Brignole said.

His statement continued:

“Those of you who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test. If I die, you were right. If I don’t die, and have no ill effects, you were wrong, and should admit it (at least to yourselves). Better yet, you should admit that you were misled, and tell the world who misled you, so other people can benefit by avoiding those fearmongers.”

As always, it's important to note two things. First, we can only speculate that the jabs had something to do with his death. Second, the reason we have to speculate is because corporate media and the powers-that-be refuse to even entertain the possibility that the massive increase in unexplained deaths among the vaccinated has anything to do with the vaccines themselves. They won't ask the questions, so we're forced to report every such death as possibly vaccine-related.

There was a time when I'd ask how many people had to die before those in power were forced to allow journalists and the public to ask questions. After all this time, it seems like there is no limit to the number of people they'll allow to die. They're maintaining the same narrative and at times they're even doubling down.