Joe Biden committed two horrible actions over the last few days. First, he agreed to ship cluster bombs to Ukraine, a move that has been widely panned by everyone, including allies and Democrats, because they're outlawed in most nations for being so destructive and imprecise. Then, he declared during a CNN interview Sunday that not only is Ukraine running low on crucial ammunition, but AMERICA is running low, too.

"This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it," Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians."

Here's the clip.

The vast majority of reactions on social media have attributed his admission to idiocy, dementia, or a combination of the two. Telling our enemies we don't have the tools to fight them at a time of such international tension is ludicrous.

Ian Haworth: What’s next, he’s going to tell China his phone passcode?

Logan Dobson: Love when the president of America goes on CNN to tell everyone we’re low on ammo.

Byron York: In CNN interview, President Biden is not particularly clear but seems to be saying US is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine because we are running out of 155mm artillery ammunition to send them. Seems obvious this is affecting US readiness to defend itself.

Matt Whitlock: Hard to understand the benefit of sharing this info with the world.

The surface narrative here is the most likely. A tired and generally unintelligent man suffering from dementia latched onto bits and pieces of information in order to answer a question while making it sound like he's not tired, unintelligent, or suffering from dementia.

But what if that's not it? What if this is all part of a plan? Something has seemed off since it was revealed we were sending the cluster bombs. To be fair, something has felt off since 2019, but things seem more off than usual lately. And lest we forget, this interview wasn't the first time he said we were low on ammunition. He said it the day before. One would think if that was information they wouldn't want out, his handlers would have rebuked him for it. Even a mentally challenged man can remember not to say the quiet part out loud a second time.

Is he playing the victim card in order to appeal to both domestic hawks as well as foreign allies so everyone will start sending more to Ukraine? Is this some "Art of War" thinking in which the Biden-Harris regime tries to "appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak"?

All of the scenarios seemed too far fetched to mention, which brings me to the one scenario I fear the most. IF Biden has been instructed by his puppet masters to prepare for an all-out war with Russia and possibly China, then easing cluster bombs into place would make sense, as would feigning weakness. Our woke military is not in a position to wage a protracted war with anyone, let alone one or both of the two strongest military enemies we have. We'll need every advantage we can lay out in advance to have a chance.

Joe Biden is a patsy. Did he just commit another series of gaffes or is he preparing us for war? Or is it something else? I'm legitimately interested in hearing your thoughts in the comments.