In case you thought the lawfare was over, it's not. Corrupt radical judge Juan Merchan set January 10th for President Donald J. Trump's sentencing for his conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

According to CBS News:

Before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House he will return to the courthouse, a New York judge ruled Friday. Justice Juan Merchan will sentence Trump for his crimes on Jan. 10, a court proceeding that will be unlike any in America's 248 years. Trump's conviction in New York stemmed from a $130,000 so-called "hush money" payment his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election.

Dismissal is still on the table, according to the Associated Press:

Judge Juan M. Merchan, who presided over Trump’s trial, signaled in a written decision that he'd sentence the former and future president to what's known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids rearrest. Merchan rejected Trump’s push to dismiss the verdict and throw out the case on presidential immunity grounds and because of his impending return to the White House. The judge said he found “no legal impediment to sentencing” Trump and that it was “incumbent” on him to sentence Trump prior to his swearing in on Jan. 20.

If the case is not dismissed, it will mark an unambiguous attack on the rule of law. The "conviction" followed a show trial intended to taint the 2024 presidential election. Since it didn't work, it appears Merchan is trying to deliver a final shot before President Trump is inaugurated. It is believed that he will not sentence President Trump to prison. Probation and/or fines are more likely.

