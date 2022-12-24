Judge Rules Against Kari Lake, Allows Katie Hobbs to Steal Arizona
Very sad news for Arizona and the United States of America.
A judge in Arizona failed to rule against massive, widespread voter fraud in the state on Saturday. Democrat Katie Hobbs will continue to be the Governor-elect while Republican Kari Lake is left with filing an appeal.
According to Wayne Dupree:
On Saturday, an Arizona judge dismissed the most well-known case contesting the results of the midterm elections by ruling against Kari Lake in her challenge to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’ (D) victory. After a two-day trial, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson concluded that Lake had not established that election officials’ willful misconduct was sufficient to alter the outcome of the race.
Lake, who fell short of Hobbs by around 17,000 votes, said Maricopa County election officials tampered with the results on Election Day by breaking chain of custody rules and causing printer issues. Lake pleaded with the judge to proclaim her the legitimate victor or call for a fresh ballot in Maricopa County. Hobbs will take office on January 2.
This is a major blow against voter integrity across the country. Some have said Arizona would either be the first domino to fall against voter fraud, or it would reinforce the ironclad grip that evil players have on our election process.
Lake posted her reaction on Twitter:
My Election Case provided the world with evidence that proves our elections are run outside of the law. This Judge did not rule in our favor. However, for the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling.
Kari Lake's case arguably had the best chance of any out there to finally break through. Barring a miracle, the Uniparty Swamp will remain undefeated over the last two elections in their battle against the will of the people.
😭worst Christmas news. The corruption is deep…everywhere. Save yourselves by relying on yourself is all I can say. And be a good person, God is watching.
the American people MUST wake up and understand there is no one in this government from every level that is going to save this country. They are ALL (and I do mean ALL) are bought and paid for. There is just one solution.....STARVE THE BEAST. It is time the American people went on strike. It is time WE THE PEOPLE boycott this government. Just get out the Declaration of Independence. It clearly tells us the solution right in the very beginning. We need to organize a national boycott against this government. Debt is slavery and as long as you are kept in debt they own you. This is why my husband and I have always lived within our means. No mortgage debt, no car debt, no credit card debt. Sadly, too many Americans are wrapped in debt and cannot do what needs to be done. We need to stay home from work, take out kids out of school and stopped paying taxes of all kinds. If enough Americans would do it we could beat them but most Americans do not have what it takes to fight back and this is why they continue to get away with they do. Will the good people of AZ boycott their state? NO. We should be taking a lesson from the people of Brazil and China but we are to fat, lazy and comfortable.
“We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—-That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing its Powers in such Form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient Causes; and accordingly all Experience hath shewn, that Mankind are more disposed to suffer, while Evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the Forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long Train of Abuses and Usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object, evinces a Design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their Right, it is their Duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future Security. Such has been the patient Sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the Necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. “