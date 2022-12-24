A judge in Arizona failed to rule against massive, widespread voter fraud in the state on Saturday. Democrat Katie Hobbs will continue to be the Governor-elect while Republican Kari Lake is left with filing an appeal.

According to Wayne Dupree:

On Saturday, an Arizona judge dismissed the most well-known case contesting the results of the midterm elections by ruling against Kari Lake in her challenge to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’ (D) victory. After a two-day trial, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson concluded that Lake had not established that election officials’ willful misconduct was sufficient to alter the outcome of the race. Lake, who fell short of Hobbs by around 17,000 votes, said Maricopa County election officials tampered with the results on Election Day by breaking chain of custody rules and causing printer issues. Lake pleaded with the judge to proclaim her the legitimate victor or call for a fresh ballot in Maricopa County. Hobbs will take office on January 2.

This is a major blow against voter integrity across the country. Some have said Arizona would either be the first domino to fall against voter fraud, or it would reinforce the ironclad grip that evil players have on our election process.

Lake posted her reaction on Twitter:

My Election Case provided the world with evidence that proves our elections are run outside of the law. This Judge did not rule in our favor. However, for the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling.

Kari Lake's case arguably had the best chance of any out there to finally break through. Barring a miracle, the Uniparty Swamp will remain undefeated over the last two elections in their battle against the will of the people.