Take off your masks, air travelers, and rejoice. A federal judge has struck down the Biden regime's face mask mandates on airplanes despite the CDC pushing them forward until next month for no apparent reason.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the CDC failed to follow the proper rule-making and failed to justify the decision.

“The Court concludes that the Mask Mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking under the APA,” Mizelle wrote in her opinion. “Accordingly, the Court vacates the Mandate and remands it to the CDC.”

National radio host Todd Starnes celebrated the ruling:

“Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty our airlines are free at last,” Starnes said. “Somebody should warn Ilhan Omar that Christians may be breaking out in worship songs onboard American jetliners today."

We're still waiting to hear from airlines who, with no cover from the CDC, must now decide whether to change their own policies. It's hard to imagine any of them causing the kerfuffle of continuing with the mandates if they're not forced to, but it's 2022 so you never know.

For now, REJOICE!