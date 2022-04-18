Judge Strikes Down Dear Leader Biden's Useless Slave Mask Mandates for Air Travelers
The face mask mandates NEVER made sense. Now, it looks like they're coming down for now. We'll see if any airlines try to keep pushing them. It would be a huge mistake if any did.
Take off your masks, air travelers, and rejoice. A federal judge has struck down the Biden regime's face mask mandates on airplanes despite the CDC pushing them forward until next month for no apparent reason.
Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the CDC failed to follow the proper rule-making and failed to justify the decision.
“The Court concludes that the Mask Mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking under the APA,” Mizelle wrote in her opinion. “Accordingly, the Court vacates the Mandate and remands it to the CDC.”
National radio host Todd Starnes celebrated the ruling:
“Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty our airlines are free at last,” Starnes said. “Somebody should warn Ilhan Omar that Christians may be breaking out in worship songs onboard American jetliners today."
We're still waiting to hear from airlines who, with no cover from the CDC, must now decide whether to change their own policies. It's hard to imagine any of them causing the kerfuffle of continuing with the mandates if they're not forced to, but it's 2022 so you never know.
For now, REJOICE!
Great news, Still not seeking carriage on any Fascist Enabling Carrier ever again (Land, sea, air). I do realize that is eliminates travel options for our family and places I wanted to see on my bucket list will need to be updated but you cannot comply with evil even in the smallest way. Tolerance of evil leads to acceptance. I will never accept evil in any form nor will I forgive something that was deliberate and in full knowledge and cooperation with evil. PERIOD.
All masks are under EUA since April 2020, per FDA. Hence, ALL mask mandates are ILLEGAL, per Federal law, U.S.C. Title 21, the Nuremberg Code etc.