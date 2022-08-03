Despite a double-digit polling lead a day before the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was nearly stunned by Karrin Taylor Robson in the Arizona primary.

Lake spent the entire night clawing back from being way behind. The reason: Early voting and mail-in ballots were the first counted and Robson outperformed anyone's wildest dreams in those arenas. In the end, in-person voting won out, delivering the victory for Lake.

I'll go ahead and say it. The powers-that-be tried to steal this election.

I will be attacked for even saying that. They'll ask, "Where's the proof?"

As with the 2020 election, it won't matter how much proof we present. They'll still say there was no voter fraud. That has sadly become the new normal as we watch America becoming a post-truth society. I covered this in an overnight broadcast of The JD Rucker Show.

As I detailed in the show, there were three reasons they needed to fire all of their weapons for this particular race.

First, Lake said that if she gets elected, she will dig into the files buried away in the current administration's vaults and uncover what really happened during the 2020 election. This made her a threat to very powerful people, including the Republicans in state offices who were likely involved in some way in stealing the state for Joe Biden.

Second, the powers-that-be and their pawns such as Fox News, Chris Christie, and others are desperate to dislodge Donald Trump from leading the Republican Party. They aren't just going after him. They're going after anyone who supports him. Considering his strong endorsement and rallies for Lake, this near-loss will be portrayed as a major blow to his sway over the party.

Third and arguably most importantly, they needed to prop up Mike Pence as the frontrunner for 2024. It struck me as odd that he made the endorsement of Robson. She was so far behind in the polls that it seemed impossible for his endorsement to have an impact. I dismissed it as their belief that if they could make the final margin lower than the polling margin, corporate media could still count it as a "win" for Pence.

The headlines touting Pence despite the loss are already being written.

What I didn't know was that they put all of their eggs in the Arizona basket. They knew they were going to try to steal this election so it would be a huge feather in Pence's cap to endorse Robson and get all the kudos from their corporate "conservative" media shills such as Fox News and Washington Examiner. Frankly, it was nearly a brilliant move, one that is intended to destroy the country by bringing control of the GOP back under the helm of the Uniparty Swamp.

They're going to try to tell us that it's normal for mail-in votes to vastly favor one candidate and for in-person voting to favor another. That may make sense in a Republican vs Democrat race. It makes no sense in a Republican primary. Which is more likely? That Republicans who mail in their ballots are so divergent from the rest of the party that they swing 25+ points toward a single candidate, or that mail-in ballots were set up by the powers-that-be to favor their preferred candidate?

In reality, this was a shocking attempted theft that fell short. But they will pretend like it was the massive advertising spends, Pence's endorsements, and Lake's "conspiracy theories" that nearly pulled off the impossible.