Egg-producing Hillandale Farms in Bozrah, CT, caught fire today. A massive three-alarm fire is happening just as the nation suffers from unprecedented price hikes on eggs and other foods. According to WFSB:

Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials say the fire is at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Fitchville Road is currently closed at Schwartz Road because of the fire. Multiple departments are responding to the fire including the Norwich Fire Department.

Here's a short video of the still-smoldering farm.

Hillandale Farms raises over 20 million chickens for eggs and is one of the top 5 egg producers in the country.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

The Colchester Fire Department told the press the large scale fire has even caused water issues and more water tankers are being called to the scene. As of now it’s not clear if anyone was hurt or trapped inside the chicken coop where the blaze started.

Here's more video:

Editor's Commentary: Most will mark this as just another coincidence in the huge list of events that continue to exacerbate the multiple crises facing Americans and the whole world. But as I often say, there are no coincidences.

Food processors, farms, and distributors continue to get hit with "accidents." They're happening just under the radar; often enough for some of us to take notice but spread apart just enough as to not draw suspicion from "normies" or corporate media. In my humble opinion, most of these events cannot be accidental, but the masses continue to stick their collective heads in the sand.

Call me a conspiracy theorist if you'd like, but I remain steadfast in my belief that every American with the means today should stock up on long-term storage food, especially meats. I'd rather be safe than sorry.