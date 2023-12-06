Congressman Kevin McCarthy is leaving Congress before the end of 2023. The former Speaker of the House announced his retirement in an op-ed and a video, offering few details about his plans moving forward. All we know for certain is that another Republican seat in a blue state is being vacated.

McCarthy didn't leave many hints about his future in his short op-ed in WSJ:

I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders. It often seems that the more Washington does, the worse America gets. I started my career as a small-business owner, and I look forward to helping entrepreneurs and risk-takers reach their full potential. The challenges we face are more likely to be solved by innovation than legislation. Finally, the most reliable solution to what ails America is before our eyes: everyday men and women who are raising families, showing up for work, volunteering, and pursuing the American Dream with passion and purpose. I agree with President Reagan’s observation that “all great change in America starts at the dinner table.” Despite the best attempts by special interest groups and the news media to divide us, I have seen the goodness of the American people. They are what will ultimately uphold the enduring values of our great nation. We all have a role to play in that effort.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, McCarthy's nemesis who led the charge to oust him from his Speaker role, had a one-word response to the news:

Some Republicans are concerned that McCarthy's premature departure will leave the GOP majority in the House at a dangerously slim level. As former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley noted:

Republicans bounced George Santos. Kevin McCarthy is leaving this month. Bill Johnson is retiring. This will leave the GOP with a ONE-SEAT majority. Democrats would never do their voters like this. These people don’t give a sh!t about us or the country. In fact, they revel in sticking it to us and the country. Disgusting.

Despite the thin majority, America First patriots are generally pleased by the move. McCarthy has been one of the leaders of the UniParty Swamp since before he was Speaker and tried to sabotage conservative replacements for him after his ousting.

I, for one, am ecstatic. One RINO down. Hundreds more to go.