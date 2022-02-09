Since its release, NY Post columnist Miranda Devine's book has been referenced by hundreds of news stories surrounding Hunter Biden. The book, titled "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide," goes into detail about not only the infamous laptop, but also her investigation surrounding the Biden family's numerous improprieties.

But all of it's fodder if there is no action taken. And while taking down Hunter and "Uncle Jim" would be nice, the real target for any investigation must be "the Big Guy" if there's to be anything more than embarrassment to the regime. On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I asked Devine about the prospects for an investigation into Joe Biden and her response was encouraging:

"Oh a hundred percent. And look, we know right now that there is an investigation going on into Hunter. There's at least one, there's another investigation going on to Jim on a separate matter. Look, just yesterday, I was given from a sort of anti-corruption nonprofit called Marco Polo, a subpoena that was issued in May of 2019 by the US attorney in Delaware for JP Morgan Chase Bank for financial details pertaining to Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and two of their partners, Devon Archer, and Eric Schwerin, any transactions to do with the Bank of China. Money coming in or when they're going out, anything and any other accounts that might be related to those people, at least 15 companies, many of them that Hunter Biden is director of, a couple of them that other business partners that aren't listed in the subpoena controlled, and that money from overseas, from China and Russia and so on was going into

"So I think. If you have a genuine, authentic investigation, and if they pull the thread, they will find just what I found when I started pulling the threads. I mean, you know, I'm a journalist, I don't have subpoena power. They do, and they have unlimited resources. They have a lot of people and they are able to get to things that I could see glimmers of but I couldn't quite get to the bottom of, so that's one thing. And you know that, I mean just the evidence that I found is enough, but I'm sure it's the tip of the iceberg.

"You have evidence on the laptop which indicates that hunter Biden and Joe Biden had their finances commingled. For instance, Hunter talks about shared bank account in one email exchange or text message exchange. There's an indication that Hunter Biden is using a debit card of his father's.

"We know for instance, that Hunter Biden was paying some household bills for Joe Biden. There's evidence of that on the laptop, for instance, a monthly AT&T phone bill, bill's to do with maintenance on one of Joe's Delaware mentioned some things like rebuilding a retaining wall, doing painting, fixing shutters, replacing the air conditioning unit in a cottage on the property, bill's worth several thousand dollars each one, you know, not huge amount of money, but these are two local Delaware, Wilmington, Delaware, tradesmen, which were overdue, which is why, I mean, I'm told by people in Delaware that the Bidens are notorious for paying their bills late. And there's a feeling that they find it kind of an afront to be asked to actually pay a bill because it's such an honor to do work for the Bidens. But these particular bills were really overdue, like, uh, I think almost a year overdue, one of them. And you know, it's significant if you're a local builder or a local painter and you've got a $10,000 bill overdue for a year, that hurts your bottom line.

"So this was why it sort of was elevated to an email that, that I saw. And then there's other sort of, just sort of hints of, you know, one of Hunter Biden's business partners, Eric Schwerin talks about, you know, should I take this money from, and then he puts in inverted commas around the word, MY account. Why would he put inverted commas around the word, MY account.

"So, and then he also is talking to Hunter about, 'I tried to call your father about, you know, his mortgage.' So there's a lot of smoke there which I didn't have the powers to investigate, but if you're in law enforcement, this is what they do, this subpoena. Now that subpoena that went out in May of 2019, that was just a few weeks after Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign. And we heard nothing more of this. We didn't even know that there was an investigation going on into any Bidens until just a few days after the election campaign, about a month, actually after the election in early December, Hunter used his father's 'president elect' kind of letterhead to issue a statement saying very briefly that 'oh, you know, hey, guess what the FBI is investigating me for, uh, you know, uh, allegations of tax problems, but I'm sure it'll all be fine. Don't worry about it.'

"In fact, the investigation is, yes, about tax, but also about money laundering, and also, potentially about sort of foreign foreign dealings. So it's been going on since 2018, we understand, but this is the first knowledge that we have of this subpoena going out and a grand jury being convened. And that's pretty telling. Now it's also pretty easily, I mean, as it should be, they were no leaks from this investigation. That is the proper way to conduct these investigations that have political implications. But President Trump didn't get that same respect or that same propriety when it came to investigations to do with anybody in his orbit. There were leaks galore all the time from the FBI, and the Department of Justice, and other entities.

"So we're seeing, again, this twin system of justice. Now we also know that before the election, we don't know quite the timeline, but Politico had a quite well-sourced story saying that the US attorney in Delaware, a man called David Weiss, decided to, for proper reasons, so did Bill Barr, to pause the investigation while the campaign was going on so that it didn't get embroiled in political, you know, politics, party politics. And you know, I guess that's understandable. You saw what happened with Hillary Clinton, I guess, with James Comey, you know, divulging the investigation into her emails, whether that was right or wrong.

"I mean, I think there's two schools of thought, but David Weiss and Bill Barr seem to come down on the same side. So there was no leaking, and this investigation was paused and it was only after the election that we heard about it via Hunter Biden. There's still been no... for all we know it's still going on. Hasn't been wild up. And, Joe Biden had said that he would not be interfering with anything Department of Justice does, but you know, Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, I'm not sure that he's displayed a lot of nonpartisan behavior since he's got into the job at all."