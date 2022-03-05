“Somebody’s been reading the polls.”

The statement on a social media post from a popular user highlighting the lifting of face mask mandates across the country struck me as odd. The polls have nothing to do with why politicians, mostly Democrats, are suddenly dropping face mask and vaccine mandates across the country. I’ll explain the real reason behind the hasty — albeit temporary — retreat from authoritarianism in a moment, but first let’s debunk the common notion that the restrictions were lifted to help Democrats in the midterm elections.

Americans have short memories. This is why the two-month period before election day and the three-week period before early voting have much more of an impact on general election results than all the rest of the time combined. Lifting face mask mandates in schools a couple of months before the end of the school year will create less electoral goodwill than announcing in the summer ahead of the fall semester.

But it’s not just schools. You’ll notice that mandates have been lifted on local businesses such as bars and restaurants as well. If this was being done because of polling, then it would have been done months ago.

The most compelling evidence that debunks the notion that they’re lifting restrictions over polling in an election year is that those who are not up for reelection are lifting restrictions as well. Mayor Eric Adams in New York City has barely been in office. He even noted a month ago that lifting mandates was not being considered, yet suddenly he’s promoting freedom.

No, folks, this has nothing to do with polling. It’s far too coordinated; after years of suffering the mask-, vaxx-, and lockdown-nannies, there has been a universal reversal on authoritarian policies in just the last three weeks. That’s not a coincidence, and it’s definitely not the polls. This is part of a plan, and that should concern you.

The Plan

As I noted in yesterday’s Substack, the timing of Pandemic Panic Theater temporarily being suspended is tied directly to Phase Two of The Great Reset launch: Ukraine-Russia. The powers-that-be need all of our attention on the narratives they’re selling us. They want the world united against Russia and for Ukraine.

Both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky are influenced by and potentially beholden to the globalist cabal that includes Klaus Schwab, George Soros, and Barack Obama. I’m not suggesting that Putin doesn’t legitimately want to annex Ukraine, nor am I suggesting that Zelensky doesn’t legitimately want to remain independent. But there is something much bigger than just a regional conflict that’s happening right now. We know this based on the incessant push by corporate media, Big Tech, and nearly everyone in government to promote the narrative of “Zelenksy good, Putin bad.”

Whatever it is they have planned for Ukraine, Russia, NATO, and the whole world, most of us won’t know for sure until it’s happening. We can speculate, but I’m holding for more information for now. What I do know with a near certainty is that we haven’t seen the end of Covid mandates.

Over the Top

There’s a strategy in politics that oddly also applies in arm wrestling. In the incomprehensibly corny 1987 Sylvester Stallone arm wrestling movie, Over the Top, he has this signature move that he uses to win the final match (sorry for the spoiler). When he has his opponent’s arm nearly down, he pulls their hands back towards the center before slamming them down to the mat.

The Stallone version of the move isn’t quite how it’s suppose to work. The idea is to relinquish a small bit of one’s advantage to throw the opponent off-balanced and to allow room for the buildup of momentum to get the opponent’s hand to the mat. In real life, it’s a sudden, jerky move. Sly’s version is a bit more dramatic, but it’s a movie so it works.

This is the same basic process used in politics to overcome the last bit of opposition to a policy. They give a “victory” to the opposition, which throws them off balance. Then, they slam them with a worse version of the policy when a triggering event happens.

In the case of the sudden shift away from the mandates, we can expect there to be a “scary” new variant of Covid that starts spiking sometime in the future, probably right before the two-month window ahead of election day that I referenced above.

Lest we forget, Democrats benefit from MORE restrictions on Election Day, not less. It’s ludicrous to think they are pulling down the mandates and restrictions because they’re listening to the science or acknowledging freedom. The only thing authoritarians hate more than actual science is freedom for the people. No, this is all being done by design for the sake of The Great Reset and the expansion of their powers in the near future.