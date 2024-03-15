(X Articles)—Hitting leftists, atheists, and globalists is relatively easy for both journalists and the general public. The progressive policies and ideas being pushed by them are clearly wrong so right-leaning media and patriotic American citizens can dismantle their arguments without much effort.

It's the false narratives being pushed by so-called "right leaning" journalists that are often more dangerous. The ideas of many Fox News personalities, for example, lean into NeoConservatism as if it's a good thing. They often not only deny Biblical truths but act militantly against Judeo-Christian values. And worst of all, they often try to subvert efforts by real journalists by running cover for false leftist narratives.

A majority of these pseudo-right-leaning media voices are doing so out of ignorance... at least that's what I hope. They're just misguided in their perspectives and therefore they lead their audiences astray inadvertently. Others are controlled opposition, building credibility by being on the right side of issues like abortion or gun control while simultaneously defending leftist positions on more ambiguous topics.

The two easiest examples of this are Covid vaccines and voter fraud. How many "right leaning" media personalities lambasted people for being skeptical of the jabs? It was a decent litmus test to demonstrate who was really on our side and who was either too ignorant or too compromised by Big Pharma to spread the truth.

As for voter fraud, this is my favorite line in the sand. Despite mountains of evidence that continue to emerge about the 2020 election (and many of the 2022 elections) being flat-out stolen, there are far too many allegedly on the right who continue to gaslight about it. They might cite "irregularities" or talk about how media "swayed" the vote toward Joe Biden, but they deny that the election itself was fully rigged. More importantly, they denounce efforts to prevent it from happening again.

Persecuted Infowars journalist Owen Shroyer recently posted a short analysis on X that resonated with me because of a project I've been working on for a while. He noted how conservative talk show host David Webb ripped into a caller about chemtrails. But what happened next was important. Subsequent callers told Webb that he was misinformed about the topic and that he really should do better research because chemtrails are absolutely real.

If one caller mentioned chemtrails and nobody followed up with calls to tell Webb he was wrong, there is no chance that Webb would change his mind. Perhaps he still won't. But because a small but vocal group of people affirmed each other and spread the truth, it's possible that Webb will reassess. Maybe he'll do more research. Maybe he'll change his mind. Let's hope and pray he does. And if he doesn't, then we need to keep calling in to tell him he's not only misled but is misleading others who hear him.

This is the way. This is what needs to happen if we are to have hope that more "right leaning" media personalities will wake up and get with the program. Chemtrails are a drop in the bucket. There are many topics for which the narratives coming from some in conservative media need to be corrected.

We're not looking for groupthink. We're looking for critical thinking to be applied by more. We won't get them all. Remember, far too many in "right leaning" media are controlled opposition and will never break free from whatever motivates them to mislead the masses. But if we can get more journalists to join Team Truth, we'll get more Americans in general to see the light.

Over the last year, I've been actively seeking content creators who demonstrate proper discernment to join a media project that I believe will change things. We are close to launching the project thanks in large part to funding that appears to be coming. More on that soon, but for now it's refreshing to know there are others out there who recognize the need to build a better conservative media ecosystem.

Part of that ecosystem is already launched and actively growing. As some may know, I'm editor at The Liberty Daily and publisher of Discern Report. These are the hubs from which we can start reaching more people with the truth in ways that Drudge Report did in the past. Soon, we will be extending this beyond just news aggregation. I'm excited to be able to launch that in the coming weeks.

Hitting the left is easy because they're ludicrous. Fixing unreliable influences on the right will be tougher. Some we'll be able to wake up. Others we can only expose. But in all three cases it won't be journalists who lead the charge. It will be the people like those who attempted to correct David Webb who will really make the difference. That's you.