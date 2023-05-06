Overstock founder Patrick Byrne has been fighting to expose massive, widespread voter fraud since the stolen 2020 election. His latest efforts point to an article from Venezuela of all places that highlights the corruption within Smartmatic, a company that has been at the heart of election scandals... at least it would be if our corporate media did its job.

At least one outlet in Venezuela is still trying to get to the truth.

Here's Byrne's thread, which he translated and which we're posting here in its entirety for easier reading, plus Twitter won’t let threads populate on Substack:

BRAVE REPORTERS EXIST... IN VENEZUELA: Smartmatics' owners = Chevron + PDVSA (corrupt Venezuelan oil firm/$3 trillion cartel slushfund). "The PDVSA papers | Why did Smartmatic share an address in Amsterdam with a mixed company of Petróleos de Venezuela?"

EXTRACT: "The fingerprint capture system is unique in the world and was created maliciously and at overpriced prices by Jorge Rodríguez. Its maker, Cogent System, provides services to the CIA, FBI and police to capture criminals and terrorists.

"Diosdado Cabello, without dissimulation, reminds from time to time that there is no way to escape fingerprint scanners, the key to ensuring Maduro's re-election." EXTRACT COMPLETE

In November 2006, Hugo Chávez pointed out on television that the new Secretary of Defense of the United States, Robert Gates, former director of the CIA, had been part of the board of directors of SAIC, a multinational company that advises the information systems of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). ). SAIC was expelled from the country accused by President Chávez of espionage at the service of the CIA. SAIC's departure caused the accounting, marketing and control systems to collapse.

In June 2004 (he was not yet president of the CNE, but he knew he would be) Jorge Rodríguez met in Mexico with the directors of two companies that provide security services to the CIA, the FBI, and the United States Department of Domestic Security. . Rodríguez unofficially approved a proposal from these companies that the CNE would officially validate a few days later. The businessmen from Cogent Systems and Gilat had traveled from Los Angeles. Rodríguez did not want to meet them on American soil because he wanted to make believe that Cogent Systems was an Asian company because the CEO is called Ming Hsieg. However, Ming Hsieg is a pure-blooded American who enjoys the confidence, as we have seen, of the cream of the intelligence services of “Yankee imperialism”.

What was the most hysterically anti-imperialist government on the planet doing expelling an accounting firm for espionage and at the same time negotiating with two CIA and FBI contractors? As usual. In every Bolivarian equation, two factors are unalterably present: the patriotic/revolutionary stridency and dollars, many dollars, millions of dollars. Back in Venezuela, Rodríguez announced the purchase of 12,000 fingerprint readers manufactured by Cogent Systems and transmitted by Gilat via satellite.

Rodríguez signed the Memorandum ORP-101/2004 with which the fingerprint scanners were approved. Shrewd psychiatrist convinced that his specialty offers him an exceptional ability to manipulate or deceive and get away with it.

With the voting machines, he made believe that Smartmatic was a large company with a voting machine factory in Italy knowing that it had been registered for $3,500 in Boca Raton, Florida, and operated in an office with two cubicles that we personally visited and we check.

In reality, what Smartmatic sold to the CNE were machines manufactured by Olivetti, with large premiums. Later we found that Smartmatic had acquired Sequoia Voting Systems in the United States and in search of background information we learned that Sequoia was investigated in 1999 by the Department of Justice and charged with the crime of bribing electoral officials for more than 8 million dollars. Dollars. On another occasion, after Pinellas County in Florida had contracted the voting machines, it was discovered that one of its executives, Phil Foster, was facing trial in Louisiana for money laundering and bribery and was accused of being controlled by government officials. bolivarian. The Treasury Secretary forced Smartmatic to sell to Sequoia Voting Systems and prohibited it from operating in its territory.

Is PDVSA the owner of Smarmatic? Who are the real owners of Smartmatic? They were questions that plagued us. Suspiciously, there were also overprices in the sale of fingerprint scanners to the CNE. Rodríguez's CNE acquired 12,000 Thales Cogent DactyScan40i Fingerprint Scanner CS500f machines that Cogent regularly sells for $1,109, which, under normal conditions, would have cost about $13 million, but for a reason that probably has to do with the psychiatrist's professional fees. , the CNE paid 60 million dollars and, as we will see, there are reasons to believe that the funds came from PDVSA.

In the search for answers, we learn that Smartmatic and Sequoia met with Chicago city officials to discuss voting machines. When asked by one of the commissioners, the Smartmatic representative assured that the true owner of Smartmatic was "a company registered in the Netherlands and controlled by important Venezuelan investors." Exasperated and incredulous, Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush declared: “I don't trust that. We are in Chicago, here we invent fraud, scandal and vote theft."

With this information, the Venezuelan researcher Aleksander Boyd, in London, did the same and followed the lead that we had offered from Smartmatic in Amsterdam. Indeed, in the Amsterdam Chamber of Commerce he found a record with the name Smartmatic International Holding B.V., domiciled at Naritaweg 165 Telestone 8, 1043BW, the same address that we found for the financier Chevron Boscan B.V. and Chevron/Petroboscan/PDVSA.

In a previous installment we said that the Plan B Group found that Dr. Rondón-Sanso, Rafael Ramírez's mother-in-law, had conceived the strategy of hiding billions of PDVSA funds abroad under the pretext of protecting them against arbitration claims that never occurred. To that end, they created the Chevron/Petroboscan/PDVSA joint venture and a Payment Agreement through which Chevron Boscan Finance B.V. granted a loan to Petroboscan for an amount of 2 billion dollars. The two companies, together with Smartmatic, share the same facilities or the same address in Amsterdam.

What was Smartmatic doing, during all the elections that followed the 2006 recall referendum, sharing the same address with a mixed company formed by the Chevron/PDVSA company? Did Chevron/PDVSA finance Smartmatic? Was Smartmatic owned by Chevron/PDVSA in Amsterdam?

In response to Smartmatic's response to the Chicago city official, were you referring to the Venezuelan company Petroboscan made up of PDVSA and Chevron with the same address as Smartmatic?

The question that we have also asked ourselves since then: is Jorge Rodríguez the true owner of Smartmatic?

To all these mysteries is added the fact that the complex system created by Jorge Rodríguez for the CNE, in which the voter's fingerprints are digitally captured to be transmitted by satellite to a mysterious center where they are processed by companies specialized in identifying criminals and terrorists, is definitely unique in the world and is created maliciously and expressly to inhibit the opposition voter who, rightly, panics every time they have to vote and remember that Diosdado Cabello openly reminds them from time to time that there is no way to escape the fingerprint scanners.

For reasons that are difficult to explain with any logic, the opposition leadership did not find, nor does it seem to find, any serious objections to opposing this technological racket. On one occasion, Gustavo Roosen himself, former president of Polar, former Minister of Education, and former president of PDVSA, publicly declared his support for whom he affectionately called the "Smartmatic boys." "Regarding Smartmatic -said Roosen- we have been confident in the capacity of the young engineers... we have evaluated the encryption system that they present and in our opinion it does offer security in the protection of the data".

If an experienced man like Roosen is persuaded by this Trojan horse of the psychiatrist Rodríguez, what can be expected from the opposition leadership that in a constant outburst has always been ready to resolve this tyranny “in a peaceful, democratic and constitutional manner”.

If a scheme similar to Rodríguez's was hypothetically imposed in the United States, the United Kingdom or France, countries where the rule of law prevails, citizens would abstain from voting motivated by exactly the same misgivings that millions of Venezuelans correctly intuit.

An achievement by psychiatrist Jorge Rodríguez on his patients, some of them opposition leaders. STORY ENDS