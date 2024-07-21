Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker, and Pete Buttigieg all want to be President of the United States. Josh Shapiro, Wes Moore, and Andy Beshear may want the job, though there hasn't been any indication as such. Michelle Obama allegedly doesn't want the job.

But other than Obama, all of these people have one thing in common. They all have a political career that will continue beyond 2024 if they do NOT replace Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee for president. Their names are being floated and they're being courted by various powerbrokers behind the scenes, but it seems unlikely that any of them would jeopardize their future to take on an increasingly strong Donald J. Trump. Doing so would subvert their potential for 2028 or beyond.

This is why it seems like only two people are being floated by the Democrats' communication team, also known as corporate media. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton have been the most common names being proposed the last few days as replacements for Biden because neither has a political future whether they take over the nomination or not.

Harris is young enough but her time as Vice President has not endeared her to... well... anyone. She has alienated herself from Biden's staff and rumors indicate many in her own staff don't even like her. If Biden drops out of the race, she will have the unique advantage of taking over his campaign war chest which is why she's being floated, but polls show she might perform even worse than her dementia-ridden boss.

If Biden stays in the race and they lose, Harris would have a harder time mounting a 2028 run than Mike Pence did this primary season.

As for Clinton, why not? She'll be 77-years-old on Election Day. Nobody will be looking to her in 2028 whether she's in this race or not so she has nothing to lose by replacing Biden. Some rumors say she's being considered. Other say she and her husband are backing Biden. Who knows?

More importantly, who cares?

Barack Obama and his cronies in the Globalist Elite Cabal are working on their options. If they really wanted to, they could force Newsom, Whitmer, or anyone else with better chances than Clinton or Harris. If any among the younger group do end up being the nominee, it will be because Obama and his cronies made it happen.

Personally, I'd love to see either Harris or Clinton as nominee because of the entertainment value. Watching Biden on the campaign trail or in another (God forbid) debate makes me cringe. And if Obama gets one of the younger guns to play ball, then we'll get to target Democrat policies as a whole and litigate them in front of voters. There's a silver lining to pretty much any circumstance.

Today’s Rucker Links

BY INFOWARS

The pandemic social restrictions were linked to an increase in preterm births and newborn deaths, according to a new study. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, is yet further evidence for the harmful knock-on effects of the social restrictions like lockdowns and social distancing. Researchers looked at data for...

READ MORE

BY DAILY SIGNAL

The map of battleground states in the November presidential election is expanding, and Democrats are in charge of elections in the bulk of these competitive states. Secretaries of state once held an office that got little attention. However, after the disputed results of the 2020 election, the statewide office gained...

READ MORE

BY RED STATE

Excerpts from an interview with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance conducted with Fox News host Jesse Watters were released Saturday night, and Trump revealed some disturbing information: he was not warned that there was a risk despite the fact security forces were aware that his...

READ MORE

BY GAVIN O'REILLY, GLOBAL RESEARCH

(Global Research)—On Monday morning, Ireland would awake to reports of unrest in the Dublin suburb of Coolock, when after months of peaceful protest by local residents over plans to move upwards of 500 male migrants into a disused paint factory in the working-class neighborhood, tensions would come to a head...

READ MORE

BY RED STATE

California GOP Senate candidate and former Dodger baseball great Steve Garvey blasted his opponent, the ethically challenged Dem Rep. Adam Schiff, for turning on President Biden just a short time after lauding his leadership abilities and cognitive skills. Schiff saw that Biden’s struggles since the debate disaster were damaging for...

READ MORE

BY HUMAN EVENTS

Five activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil have been sentenced to prison after conspiring to create gridlock on the M25 highway in London. Roger Hallam, Daniel Shaw, Louise Lancaster, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu and Cressida Gethin were found guilty last week of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance...

READ MORE

BY RAIR FOUNDATION

The mask has come off, and the facade of the Left-Islamic alliance has been removed. The insistence that Islamic dress for women is a matter of modesty and personal choice has been debunked by a top Islamic authority. But will the Western, Islam-enabling left-wing media report this truth or continue...

READ MORE

BY INDEPENDENT SENTINEL

The AP reports that Mexico’s president called Donald Trump “a friend” Friday. He said he would write to the former U.S. president to warn him against pledging to close the border or blaming migrants for bringing drugs into the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called Trump “a man...

READ MORE

BY DAILYWIRE

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) went to Butler County, Pennsylvania, on Friday in search of answers in the wake of last week’s attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump — and when he got there, he said the FBI made him leave. Hawley, who also sent a letter to...

READ MORE

BY END TIMES HEADLINES

Bill Maher has ridiculed claims that God saved Donald Trump’s life during an assassination attempt at a political rally. The comedian blasted those using the events of last week as evidence that the presidential hopeful is being endorsed by a higher power. He accused Republicans of engaging in a ‘orgy...

READ MORE

BY HEADLINE USA

President Joe Biden is reportedly fed up with his pals, former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over what many are calling a coup d’état within the Democratic Party’s nomination process. Several people close to Biden told the New York Times on Friday that the embattled president...

READ MORE

BY THE GATEWAY PUNDIT

In an extraordinary moment, a heartfelt prayer was offered by an air traffic controller for former President Donald Trump’s plane, Trump Force One, as it departed Milwaukee early Friday morning. This rare event occurred after Trump and former First Lady Melania concluded their presence at the Republican National Convention and...

READ MORE

BY MICHAEL NEVRADAKIS, PH.D., THE DEFENDER

(The Defender)—Drug manufacturer Merck misrepresented the efficacy of its mumps vaccine for years, “overfilling” the vaccine with live mumps virus to meet efficacy targets despite the lack of safety testing — and the practice may be continuing today. Merck appears to have concealed the practice from public health agencies, which...

READ MORE

BY THE GATEWAY PUNDIT

Making any show — much less a raunchy, vulgar and hyper-violent one — tackle the subject of political assassinations is always a risky endeavor. Making any show tackle the subject of political assassinations when one of your characters is an admitted analog to a real-world politician? That seems like an...

READ MORE

BY DAILYWIRE

President Joe Biden is reportedly seething at former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for not standing by him as he fights for his political life following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump late last month. Pelosi met with dozens of Democratic lawmakers earlier this month to discuss next...

READ MORE