It's almost 2024. Thousands of young and otherwise healthy athletes have died suddenly from either "unknown" causes or "mysterious" heart-related ailments. Numerous tracking groups and researchers have noted the unambiguous correlation between the rise in unexplained deaths and the introduction of the Covid jabs. Some have even implied direct causation.

Despite many if not most right-leaning Americans being at least suspicious of the vaccines, not to mention a growing number of left-leaning Americans, conservative media continues to ignore the trend. Admittedly, this is something I didn't expect. I knew there would need to be a predominance of evidence against the jabs before more mainstream conservative outlets acknowledged the truth, but we've had more than enough evidence available to us for over a year.

Nevertheless, silence and gaslighting continues even among most "conservative" news outlets.

Here's an article by Breitbart that details the latest example of a young athlete dying suddenly. Compared to most other conservative outlets, Breitbart does a much better job of reporting on these incidents. However, they invariably refuse to mention Covid or "vaccines" in their articles. The implication is there and they often use the anti-vaxx code phrase "died suddenly," so they're still far better than most big players in the industry.

According to the article:

British pro wrestler, Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman has reportedly died at only 26, his promoters said on Dec. 29. Revolution Pro Wrestling announced on Instagram that the British wrestling community is “heartbroken” over the news. “We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman,” the organization wrote. “We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life,” RevPro continued. “One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities,” they wrote. “He will never be forgotten.”

The article continues as they always do to highlight the deceased athletes accomplishments, history, and tributes made to them. Then, they ended the article with the lede, stating, "There has been no report on the wrestler’s cause of death."

Kudos to Breitbart for doing more than most, but it's still not enough. Other news outlets that purport to tell the truth and lean conservative need to step up. The reason they don't is because of the media "sugar daddies" of Google and Facebook.

In Google, publications have their best opportunity to drive revenue. Their AdSense program is visible on the vast majority of conservative news sites, not to mention their dominance in video through YouTube. Content creators and news outlets have been made well-aware that Google will cut or even eliminate their revenue if the Covid jabs are mentioned in a negative light.

As for Facebook, the radical social media site continues to be a top traffic generator for conservative sites that don't cross the line. Just last week I spoke to a popular mid-sized conservative news outlet that was once much larger. They are effectively shutting down, having laid off all of their writers because their once-popular Facebook page has been algorithmically smacked down with no reason given. Unfortunately, this story is not unique.

This is why I refuse to have Adsense on my sites. It's why I haven't posted to our two-million-follower Facebook page in over a year. It's why we dropped our video advertising partner after they started removing ads from certain stories. It's why you won't find my podcast on Spotify. The truth is the truth and if companies work against the truth then we won't work with them.

I'm not bragging. It's been a struggle. But any outlets, conservative or not, who run Google ads or depend on Facebook traffic will never be able to tell the whole truth without risking their revenue.

With tens of millions of Americans still in the dark about the jabs and a future round of Pandemic Panic Theater coming, it's imperative that we do what we can to spread the truth before it is completely verboten.