Most of my readers didn't trust corporate media's portrayal of Russiagate or the alleged pee tape that was manufactured for effect by Hillary Clinton's operatives. You laughed when they tried to tell us the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. You were skeptical of the narratives surrounding the after-dark counting of ballots following the 2020 election, as well as the dismissal of mountains of evidence of massive, widespread voter fraud. You didn't buy the January 6 "insurrection" narrative. You haven't fallen for Pandemic Panic Theater.

Why, then, are so many people buying into the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is some sort of good guy in the Russia-Ukraine fiasco? The answer is found in human nature; we tend to look at things as "A vs B." If Vladimir Putin is the bad guy, then his opposition must be the good guy. Governments and corporate media networks across the globe are playing on this false notion and compelling even lucid patriots into thinking that Zelenksy is fighting the good fight.

I'm not taking a side in the regional conflict. It's not because I'm indecisive; my long-time readers know I take a strong stance on just about every important issue. In this situation, neither side is worth supporting. Zelensky is not a good guy, and while it's extremely unfortunate that Ukrainian civilians as well as reluctant members of both militaries are being victimized by their two leaders, I don't see Zelenksy's actions serving the interests of his people. Most importantly, I don't see an upside for America to get involved.

I've received hundreds of emails regarding the conflict. Some try to convince me that Putin is a crusader for good. I'm not ready to buy that. Others tell me that it's our responsibility to help Ukraine even if I don't trust their leader. I can appreciate that perspective, but I see no way to help while the conflict is happening. Any intervention on our part will result in more loss of life, not less.

If NATO were to get involved militarily in any function, the loss of life would increase exponentially. We cannot save Ukraine through military action without going all-in and declaring war on Russia. Any "minor" assistance such as no-fly zones or drone strikes will result in a shooting war with Russia at best, possibly a far worse cyberwar, or the worst outcome of all — nuclear.

Volodymyr Zelensky has been documented as a puppet of George Soros. He has worked closely over the years with Klaus Schwab, a graduate of his school of thought with the likes of Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau. Those two blaring klaxons alone should make you question the mainstream narrative that this charismatic and defiant leader is operating from an agenda that benefits his people or the world. He is a pawn who has been set up as a messiah. There's only one Messiah, and Zelenksy isn't Him.

The article below from Free West Media tells a very different story about Zelensky and his actions than what we're being told by corporate media. There's a reason Russian media has been blocked universally in the western world. I've never trusted Russian media, but I've never trusted western media, either. Today, we're getting one side of the story. Hearing the other side may make you question everything.

Zelensky Gambles With the Lives of Ukrainians to Save His Own Skin

Vladimir Zelensky is gambling with the lives of Ukrainians to save face: "I don't see anything heroic about the man. And I think the most heroic thing he can do right now is to come to terms with reality," Col. Douglas MacGregor told Fox Business News.

MacGregor said Zelensky was a “puppet” who was putting his people at “unnecessary risk” by dragging out the conflict with Russia. MacGregor also said he saw nothing “heroic” about the Ukrainian leader.

According to retired Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor, Zelensky has been pursuing the same strategy as ISIS in Syria by using civilians as human shields. “They are now mingling with the population, much as we’ve seen in the Middle East […] they ran into cities, used people as shields – the civilian population – and trying to avoid being annihilated.”

MacGregor also underscored that Putin was not trying to “flatten” Ukraine into rubble. “Absolutely not. In fact, he’s [Putin] worked hard to capture most of it intact, surprisingly little damage frankly… Much less damage than we inflicted on Iraq when we went in in ’91 and again in 2003.”

“And quite frankly, most of what comes out of Ukraine is debunked as lies within 24 to 48 hours,” according to MacGregor. “The notions of taking and retaking airfields, all of this is nonsense. It hasn’t happened.”

Zelensky has been trying to avoid “inevitable” defeat, hoping that America would come to his “rescue”.

“We are not coming. President Biden has made that very clear,” the Fox guest said, adding that Zelensky was merely a “puppet”. The Ukrainian leader has been spotted in the company of several other WEF puppets.

Washington has been supplying Kiev with plutonium

On Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that NATO membership of Ukraine was no longer “on the table”.

Russian media outlets, now banned in the US and the EU, reported that Kiev had received plutonium from Washington, the quality of which made it possible to work on the creation of a nuclear explosive device. RIA Novosti cited a representative of one of the competent departments of the Russian Federation:

“In order to accelerate this R&D, plutonium of the required quality was obtained from abroad at the initial stage. According to available information, the United States has already transferred this material to its partners.” The source added that a key role in the creation of a nuclear explosive device was assigned to the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology.

Call to assassinate Putin by senior GOP member

US Senator Lindsey Graham has meanwhile launched an hysterical appeal for someone in Russia to “take [Putin] out”. After his call to assassinate Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan to present him with a note of protest.

The ministry stressed that unless Moscow sees a US government response to Graham’s statements, the already difficult bilateral relation will suffer even more.

Ukrainian journalist Daria Kaleniuk recently urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an emotional appeal to dispatch NATO to Ukraine. But Kaleniuk, who poses as a “journalist”, is in fact also a member of the WEF and runs initiatives funded by Soros throughout Eastern Europe.

And for those who don’t know who Zelensky is, the drug-addicted president of Ukraine who solicits international military reinforcements from his bunker every five minutes, is a clown by profession who previously regaled audiences with playing the piano on public television with his penis. It is indeed difficult to imagine why people would want to die for this creature.

America First

There's an assumption that should be made when I speak of "America First." The reality is I live my life with God First. The America First mentality means that in this world, every action should put America's interests above the interests of others. That doesn't mean we should be isolationists. Putting America first does not mean others have to suffer. There are plenty of win-win scenarios in which we can do what's best for America and still do what's good for other nations.

In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the best way we can benefit the Ukrainian people is to not escalate their fighting by getting involved. We can and should be ready to render aid for those who are suffering. I'm not a fan of sanctions that hurt us even as they hurt Russia simply because I do not believe they will work. Putin will not be dissuaded by banks, credit card companies, or sports leagues canceling him. Therefore, the sanctions are symbolic gestures of support that will harm American, Russian, and the rest of the world's interests simultaneously.

"But we have to DO SOMETHING," one emailer told me. I agree. I just know that nothing on the table right now will end the conflict and everything on the table will cause more harm than good. I wish this one had an easy button. It doesn't.

I want to help the Ukrainian people, but I have no interest in helping Volodymyr Zelensky escalate his prestige and power. If there's one thing we should have learned by now, it's to never help a Soros-Schwab stooge.