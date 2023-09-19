There are people who didn't even go in the Capitol Building on January 6 who are currently rotting in the gulag. Grandmothers, veterans, and journalists are among those that the corrupt Department of Justice used as examples to dissuade patriots from invoking their rights and defending the nation.

Then, there's Ray Epps. He did everything in his power to provoke people to storm the Capitol Building but was only hit with a minor misdemeanor charge, and only after it was clear nearly three years since the incident that patriots weren't going to let it go.

As Charlie Kirk sarcastically noted, "Everything is on the level folks."

Not suspicious at all! Nearly 3 years after J6, Ray Epps is finally charged ... with "disorderly conduct." That's right. The man who yelled for people to storm the Capitol, who was video taped mulitple times actually trying to incite a riot, somehow avoids seditious conspiracy with no terrorism enhancement while people who never entered the Capitol are rotting away in a DC jail. Everything is on the level folks.

"Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds." Journalist Julie Kelly is not impressed.

This lame single charge tells us everything we need to know about Ray Epps. No obstruction felony? No civil disorder charge? Not even a trespassing on restricted grounds misdemeanor? Can't even tell you the last time I saw an "information" (misdemeanor version of indictment) for a J6er on a sole count. Not sure it exists but will check.

According to The Post Millennial:

Epps has become an infamous figure after he told people at the Capitol in the lead-up to the January 6 riot that "We need to go into the Capitol" in addition to later stating over text that he was among those who had "orchestrated" the event. He has now been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, and is likely to take a plea deal, according to NBC. In the recent past, Epps was accused of lying about his whereabouts at the Capitol on that fateful day. Since there were no official reported charges up until Sept. 19, whereas some other Jan. 6 defendants were incurring massive prison sentences, many speculated that Epps had struck some type of deal with the federal government and would often question if he may even be an agent of sorts. The criminal information states that Epps "did knowingly, and with intent to impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business and official functions, engage in disorderly and disruptive conduct in and within such proximity to, a restricted building and grounds—that is, any posted, cordoned-off, and otherwise restricted area within the United States Capitol and its grounds, where the Vice President was and would be temporarily visiting—when and so that such conduct did in fact impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business and official functions, and attempted and conspired to do so." Epps said during an interview with the January 6 committee last year that he had embarked on a trip to Washington, DC in order to show his support for former President Trump.

They might as well not even charge him at all. Considering some of the political prisoners are facing decades in jail, these charges are an insult to our intelligence.

Let's call it what it is. This is a fake charge that allows the corrupt Department of Justice to pretend like they're doing something. They hope this will placate those of us who continue wondering why Ray Epps is free while grannies are imprisoned.

There are only two viable possibilities. Either Ray Epps was/is a Deep State agent or the Department of Justice is so insanely stupid, they can't recognize the difference between real incitement and the mild curiosity that drove many to peacefully enter the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Kabuki Theater in our post-truth society does little more than infuriate patriots. Perhaps that's the point.