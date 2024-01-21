Scott Adams Brutally Lambasts Militantly Woke LeVar Burton in Just Eight Words
To be fair, LeVar Burton deserves all the ridicule anyone can dish.
"Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton is one of the most outspoken leftists in Hollywood, which is saying a whole lot. He has championed every radical cause possible in recent years, including reparations. Moreover, he does so with the spite and unhinged rhetoric of a BLM grifter.
The man who once played a slave in "Roots" recently found out that his great, great grandfather is not only white, but was also a Confederate soldier. That certainly adds a twist of lime to his race-baiting drink of choice.
Adding insult to injury, "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams hit Burton with a conundrum:
"How much does he owe himself in reparations?"
It was just the chuckle we needed for an otherwise bland news cycle on a Sunday. Thank you, Mr. Adams.
If we were to discover that your grandfather, cousin or sister had committed a crime (last century or last month), it is not legal (in the USA at least) to hold you accountable simply because you are related. So I do not take on any guilt for what my ancestors did or did not do. We are only accountable for ourselves.
Exactly 1.6% of the American population owned slaves at the height of the slave trade. It's an ultra rare American family that doesn't have several different ethnicities and races in their ancestry. It's actually amusing to consider that during Jim Crow, they determined where you could live, be educated and how you were seen by society according to the "one drop" rule. If you had one drop of negro blood, you were considered a black person. Under this rule, almost every American would have been considered black, even those who made the rule in the first place. 😆 The saddest part is there's more people living in slavery in the world today than there ever were in America's distant past, but the left never marches for those poor souls. Most of them are black too. Where's the white savior syndrome when you need it? 🙄