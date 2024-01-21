"Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton is one of the most outspoken leftists in Hollywood, which is saying a whole lot. He has championed every radical cause possible in recent years, including reparations. Moreover, he does so with the spite and unhinged rhetoric of a BLM grifter.

The man who once played a slave in "Roots" recently found out that his great, great grandfather is not only white, but was also a Confederate soldier. That certainly adds a twist of lime to his race-baiting drink of choice.

Adding insult to injury, "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams hit Burton with a conundrum:

"How much does he owe himself in reparations?"

It was just the chuckle we needed for an otherwise bland news cycle on a Sunday. Thank you, Mr. Adams.