The gap between satire and reality has been completely dissolved in 2023 as it pertains to business decisions. It doesn't matter how much wokeness is proven to be unprofitable. ESG-driven policies at corporations have demonstrated complete control over the old school desire for profits.

The latest brand to go fully woke is Skittles. The candy company, whose tagline is "Taste the Rainbow," has advanced even further than than they've ever gone in the past with their LGBTQIA+ supremacy embrace by not only bowing to the trans-agenda, but also throwing race into the mix for good measure.

"Black Trans Lives Matter," reads the packaging on their limited edition "Pride Packs." The slogan, inspired (forced?) through their longtime partnership with GLAAD, is the most infuriating push they've made over the years. According to Daily Mail:

Images of the packet on social media prompted an outpouring of criticism on Twitter today, with many likening the 'woke' marketing to Dylan Mulvaney being used in Bud Light advertising. It's the fourth year Skittles has teamed up with GLAAD (the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to 'support the LGBTQ+ community by amplifying and celebrating their stories', according to Skittles' official website. In a series of limited edition Pride Packs, the candy company has ditched its staple color wheel and opted for a toned-down packet with an illustration.

LibsOfTikTok and other conservatives sounded off on Twitter, saying, "@Skittles is trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists. Their packaging also features a drag queen. Skittles have gone completely woke."

End Wokeness posted, "Skittles has partnered with GLAAD, a group that supports sex procedures for kids. 'Black Trans Lives Matter' is now on their packaging too, for some reason. You know what to do…"

Spread the word. This is worse than a beer company or even a retailer. This is candy, heavily marketed to children. People can do as they please but when they get into the indoctrination business, it's time for them to be canceled.