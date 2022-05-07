This is disturbing.

"My kids from last year are now in 5th grade and they come visit me almost every day after school." she said. "And a lot of them are queer because I am queer and they figured it out, so I've become their safe place."

Folks, get your kids out of public schools. Seriously. We cannot sit back and think that Ron DeSantis or anyone else is going to save society. We need to keep the pressure up on school boards and make the education system an education system again.