Teacher Brags About Many of Her Past Students Telling Her They're Now "Queer" Like Her Because She's Their "Safe Place"
This has become all too common. I could share stories like this literally every day without even having to look for very long. But this one is particularly troublesome because of her cheeriness.
This is disturbing.
"My kids from last year are now in 5th grade and they come visit me almost every day after school." she said. "And a lot of them are queer because I am queer and they figured it out, so I've become their safe place."
Folks, get your kids out of public schools. Seriously. We cannot sit back and think that Ron DeSantis or anyone else is going to save society. We need to keep the pressure up on school boards and make the education system an education system again.
MyPillow BOGO: Promo Code “JDR”
Perky and chipper and evil. That’s a very freaky combination. Her rapid-fire delivery is quite off- putting and sets my alarm bells to ringing. Is she bi-polar? Something isn’t right there.
Let me ask the world this. Are there any sane queers or transgenders out there? Name ONE intellectual transgender! You can't because ALL of them are looney. Just let them speak for proof.