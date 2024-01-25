(DiscernTV)—Hyperbole has never been my style. I balk every four years when I hear how THIS presidential election is the most important of our lifetime. Passionate political commentators have said that about every election since Bush-Dukakis.

I cringe when I hear about this or that being the most important battle in generations... except for now since I'm the one saying it. The battle between Texas and the United States government, between Governor Greg Abbott and Joe Biden, really is the most important political battle in ages. It's not just our sovereignty at stake with a border invasion in progress. That alone is huge. It's also the constitutional debate over state's rights. It's also the incessant question about judicial supremacy.

For a quick recap of what led to this, Texas started putting up defensive measures to seal off parts of the southern border. This included razor wire, which has been proven to be a great deterrent except when Customs and Border Protection agents step in to help the invaders. The Supreme Court, thanks to an unexpected (for some) leftist stance by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, ruled that the federal government could cut the wires.

DC, on cue, started cutting. So Abbott started putting up even more razor wire.

The Biden-Harris regime made threats. Governor Abbott released a defiant and important statement:

The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States. The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now. President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them. The result is that he has smashed records for illegal immigration. Despite having been put on notice in a series of letters—one of which I delivered to him by hand—President Biden has ignored Texas’s demand that he perform his constitutional duties. President Biden has violated his oath to faithfully execute immigration laws enacted by Congress. Instead of prosecuting immigrants for the federal crime of illegal entry, President Biden has sent his lawyers into federal courts to sue Texas for taking action to secure the border.

President Biden has instructed his agencies to ignore federal statutes that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. The effect is to illegally allow their en masse parole into the United States.

By wasting taxpayer dollars to tear open Texas’s border security infrastructure, President Biden has enticed illegal immigrants away from the 28 legal entry points along this State’s southern border—bridges where nobody drowns—and into the dangerous waters of the Rio Grande. Under President Biden’s lawless border policies, more than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border in just 3 years. That is more than the population of 33 different States in this country. This illegal refusal to protect the States has inflicted unprecedented harm on the People all across the United States. James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats like cartels smuggling millions of illegal immigrants across the border. That is why the Framers included both Article IV, § 4, which promises that the federal government “shall protect each [State] against invasion,” and Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which acknowledges “the States’ sovereign interest in protecting their borders.” Arizona v. United States, 567 U.S. 387, 419 (2012) (Scalia, J., dissenting). The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border.

Over the years, I have been a harsh critic of Greg Abbott's. I believe that he acts way too slowly, reacting to pressure instead of proactively addressing issues. Even in this scenario we can argue that the border crisis has been blatantly apparent since 2022 at the latest, so actions now are way behind. But I'll give him credit that he's doing something now. I'll give him even more credit for doing so in such a bold and important manner.

The invasion is an existential threat. Anyone who cannot see that is likely not "sophisticated" enough to be reading any of my posts so I'll stipulate that I don't need to convince our readers about it.

But as I noted before, this battle is important because it may mark the moment many of us have sought for years, even decades. States have rights and few have taken appropriate actions to defend those rights. In fact, it has been Democrats and their assertion of rights to become "sanctuaries" that represent the most aggressive actions taken by states in recent years. Finally, we have a states'-rights battle that WE can fight.

And fight we must. Tyranny is rising in America and while most states are bad in their own right, they are far less threatening than federal tyranny. If you don't like tyranny in your state you can move. If you don't like tyranny spreading across the nation, the only viable option is to fight or flee to another country. For most of us, fleeing is not acceptable. This is OUR nation.

We have a unique opportunity to kill three birds with one stone. We can slow the border invasion, assert states' rights, and send a strong message about judicial supremacy by backing Governor Abbott and others who will follow suit. Some are already showing that support, including the truckers who are on their way.

But we need more than just protests. We need legislative action at both the state and federal level. Obviously we cannot apply enough pressure to get Capitol Hill to pass anything meaningful until constitutional conservatives have control of both chambers. That's not going to happen any time soon. But at the state level we can encourage and even pressure legislators to pass laws that will reassert the states' responsibility to defend its people, especially when the federal government works against them.

You'll notice that I said "reassert" the right and responsibility of the states. It's already there. As Abbott noted, the Biden-Harris regime is acting against the Constitution and therefore he MUST act in defiance of both executive and judicial ineptitude to defend the Constitution and protect Texans. As General Michael Flynn noted:

America is being overrun by people from all over the world. Making the matter even more serious, in an increasingly dangerous world, the immigrants could constitute a fifth column. In allowing this invasion, Biden has not just been inept — he is deeply corrupt. As I said, he is carrying out Obama’s plan to “fundamentally transform” America — for the worse. What can be done? We need Texans to rally behind Abbott. We need other states to rally behind Texas. And this just may be a time when the people need to find a way around an obviously unconstitutional Supreme Court ruling.

We absolutely MUST respond by backing Greg Abbott and anyone else fighting not only the invasion, but also federal overreach and judicial supremacy. The outcome of this battle will reverberate for generations.