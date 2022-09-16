We are all being lied to on multiple fronts multiple times per day. American society has been so inundated with lies that it's often hard to isolate the truth. On top of the falsehoods, we also have to contend with trivial fodder that makes for interesting social media posts but that does not have anything to do with the real threats facing our nation.

On today's 400th episode of The JD Rucker Show, I explained why I believe the vast majority of what is being pushed out there today is simply fodder for the masses. Even many conservatives get trapped into paying attention to viral posts and interesting stories that have no real impacts on our lives. Perhaps a couple of years ago it would have been worthwhile to focus on these stories, but we're faced with so many actual existential threats to our nation and our way of life that we cannot be distracted for very long.

We must stay on mission, which is my newfound focus.

Below is the list of topics that I will be focused on almost exclusively for shows and articles going forward. I will participate in the occasional "fodder" piece because that's part of my job for one of my clients; perhaps over time I will persuade them to focus only on what's truly important. In the meantime, I have made a commitment and will keep it so please don't think me a hypocrite if there are some stories posted on my sites that go off mission a bit.

One final note: This list is probably incomplete. The vast majority of the problems we face from the globalist elites can fall into one of these categories, but if we've learned anything over the past couple of years it's that they seem to come up with something new every week. My hope is to defeat some of the items on this list and thereby mark them off as no longer being existential threats, but my fear is that this list will actually grow over time.

Lie #10: "LGBTQIA+ Agenda Is About Equality"

The LGBTQIA+ community achieved equality long ago. Today, we're seeing the push for absolute supremacy. This is why they're grooming children in schools, through Hollywood, and on apps like TikTok. They aren't just trying to brainwash kids into a destructive ideology. They're trying to separate them from God because if they can get kids to think they were made "wrong," then they can be more easily persuaded that they weren't really "made" at all.

Lie #9: "The Border Crisis Is Not a Huge Problem"

Today, the Biden-Harris regime has continued to claim we have "secured" and even "closed" the southern border. It's completely laughable and if it wasn't for their proxies in corporate media, such a narrative would be heralded as the most idiotic thing a presidential administration has ever tried to sell to the people. Unfortunately, these media talking heads are barely touching on the lie, which is why it's up to us to expose it.

Lie #8: "Corporate Media Tells the Truth"

This is the lie told by the liars to hide the fact that they're lying. The various talking heads at corporate media "news" outlets become extremely indignant when we call them out for it, but Russiagate and the Hunter Biden laptop are two among literally hundreds of examples of massive propaganda and gaslighting committed by corporate media over the last few years. Those alone should be enough to strip away any remnant of trust in what corporate media has to say.

Lie #7: "Federal Law Enforcement Focuses on Enforcing the Law"

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is not a law enforcement agency. They are the badge-carrying political enforcers of the Deep State and, in the vast majority of cases, the Democrat Party. The fact that Hunter Biden has not been raided but Mike Lindell has tells you everything you need to know.

Lie #6: "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Are Good"

DEI is spreading like a plague across the nation. As with most of the machinations of the globalist elites, this is one where even the name is opposite of what it truly intends. They say "diversity" when they actually mean forced diversity through discrimination. They say "equity" when they really mean tearing down those who have succeeded so they are at the same level as those who have failed. They say "inclusion" when literally everything they promote is about excluding races, religions, or sexual preferences.

Lie #5: "Washington DC Is Trying to Fix the Economy"

The Biden-Harris regime and most on Capitol Hill are actively and aggressively trying to destroy the economy. The actions they claim will help are only designed to further damage our economic success. You can't "build back better" if it isn't fully broken. You can't sell the idea of having a Great Reset if the current system is working just fine. They want to forcibly break capitalism and economic freedom so they can usher in full-blown economic tyranny.

Lie #4" "Green Agenda Is About Climate Change"

Climate change is a backdrop. It's a smokescreen. It's an excuse. EVERYTHING that surrounds the green agenda is about economic control and establishing a nanny state that will eventually become a green police state.

Lie #3: "War in Ukraine Was Not Planned by NATO to Launch a Very Dark Scheme"

It still shocks people to learn that before Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO and the Biden-Harris regime told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that they would not be allowed to join NATO. If they had made that public, it is almost certain that Russia would not have invaded. Instead, they convinced Zelensky to keep pretending like NATO membership was on the table. Why? Because they WANTED Russia to invade.

Lie #2: "Claims the 2020 Election Was Stolen Are Unfounded"

Literally every corporate media story that has anything to do with the 2020 election mentions "stolen election" or "voter fraud" with a biased qualifier. They don't say that this person or that person believes there was "massive, widespread voter fraud." They say this person or that person believes in "debunked lies about 2020 voter fraud."

Lie #1: "The Covid Vaccines Are a Little Effective and Mostly Safe"

This one speaks for itself.

Going Forward

Between my shows, Substacks, interviews, websites, and everything I do online, I will be focusing the vast majority of my time and effort on annihilating these globalist lies. There are plenty of conservative shows and websites to handle the fodder. I don't hold it against anyone who prefers that type of content because, frankly, it's far more lucrative than attacking the existential threats. A story ridiculing the idiocy of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will get more pageviews than a comprehensive expose on the architects of The Great Reset. I accept that. I just can't participate in it very much myself.

One might note that nothing I mentioned on my list includes faith-based threats. They definitely exist as well, and while I personally put faith into everything I do, I've chosen to keep the good work of spreading the Biblical truth on other channels. Someone challenged me recently by saying I do this to keep my faith from getting in the way of my political and cultural fight. On the contrary, the exact opposite is true. I will be creating a home for my Biblical discussions where they cannot be polluted by political or cultural issues.

All of this can seem very daunting, but it's important that we remain hopeful. We may look at the enemies arrayed against us and think it's all beyond our scope to be able to fight. But as the Bible tells us, we need only one source of support in order to overcome any challenge. Lord willing, we will win. And if we are, indeed, in the end times, then we know how the story goes. We DO win in the end.