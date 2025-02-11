Ever since the slew of decisions started dropping by activist leftist judges trying to tell President Trump what he's not allowed to do as President of the United States, we've witnessed patriots expressing outrage, fear, and frustration. There's no need for any of that.

It's going to work out. In fact, it's going to be better than I think most people realize. Their attacks on executive actions, particularly those associated with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), are going to fail spectacularly because the Supreme Court is not going to subvert the Constitution for the sake of corrupt government agencies.

Even Chief Justice Roberts is likely to side with the Trump administration on most if not all of the cases once they reach his desk. The three lukewarm right-leaners — Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh — will fall in line. Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito will do what they normally do, which is to align with the Constitution.

In other words, it's going to be fine. We've suffered through government corruption for decades. A few more months is unlikely to kill us. In the meantime, it's incumbent on us to help educate our fellow Americans about what's really going on, which is a UniParty Swamp attack against those who are trying to end their various scams being perpetrated on the American people.

Conservative attorney Kurt Schlickter laid it out very nicely on X:

Here is a long take on the court injunction crisis, which is less crisis than an opportunity… OK, stop panicking about all the stupid legal decisions from leftist judges that the left is getting from judge shopping in leftist jurisdictions. Stop. Panicking. First, no one should be surprised by any of this. The administration certainly isn’t. We always knew exactly what they would do. Do not take the fact they are not screaming and yelling as them rolling over. They are not rolling over. There’s plenty going on behind the scenes as administration lawyers prepare their papers for the legal fight to come. Second, since we have to have this fight, this is the time and the battleground to have it. Why? We want it settled right at the beginning of the administration so that we don’t have to deal with this down the road. And we want to fight on these orders because 1) they are manifestly the result of bad faith judge shopping and the opinions themselves are both procedural and 2) they are substantively ridiculous. They are legal jokes. Don’t listen to the dummy lawyers on Twitter - only listen to me or the people I tell you that you can rely on. Everyone telling you these are reasoned, valid legal decisions is either a legal illiterate or thinks you are stupid. Third, the way this fight is happening is to our advantage. Wait, you ask, we’re getting decision after decision against us! How can that be good? Because they are leaving the Supreme Court no choice. People want Trump to sound off about this, but he doesn’t need to. What’s left unstated is the fact that he can just not obey these manifestly improper orders. They say it’s a constitutional crisis now, but that becomes a real one when they push Trump too far. He’s not going to submit forever to micromanagement of the executive branch by activist District Court judges in blue cities across America. And Chief Justice Roberts knows it. CJ Roberts and majority of the court know these are ridiculous legally, and the last thing they want to do is stake the credibility of the Court – which famously has no divisions – on this kind of nonsense. They are not going to jump on the grenade that is these decisions. There might someday be a fight with a president about something where he is legally in the wrong, but this is not that time. This is not the hill the Supreme Court will die on. Wisely, Trump’s not adding fuel to the fire by threatening to do what it’s very clear he can do, which is disobey. This provides SCOTUS the cover it needs to deal with these upstart district courts without looking like Trump strong-armed it. So relax and let the process go forward. We’re going to win on all these injunctions, and I expect fairly quickly.

Exactly. And while I agree with nearly everything he said, I'll add that we shouldn't "relax." We're participants in securing our freedoms. That means alerting our Democrat representatives that we support ending government corruption. It means educating our friends and family about what's really going on because legacy media is working overtime trying to paint limiting government as a bad thing.

Things are heading in the right direction. We need to see it through and most importantly we need to pray that His Will is done, always.