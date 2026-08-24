JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1d

Why do I not know of these events you write about? Because I do not allow myself to be a pawn in their Distraction Industrial Complex. I haven't even been on Truth Social in months. I watch one or two decent podcasts, but mostly read sane and informative Substacks for news. So I avoid the constant emotional turmoil they try to instill in the public daily. If it's important I will eventually know about it. I have no TV. I dumped cable over ten years ago. I have no smartphone, so I am not tempted to scroll the nonsense constantly. My peace of mind is important.

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Bruce C. Linder's avatar
Bruce C. Linder
21h

Creating 'Chaos' is a favorite and most effective weapon of those trying to damage the United States...Women are especially susceptible.

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