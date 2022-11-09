I stand by my assertion from last week when I said we'd either see a massive red wave or another round of stolen elections. What should have been a red tsunami was replaced by a cunning manipulation of not only votes but also how people are responding to it all. Like an assassin who makes his murders appear to be accidents, the powers-that-be stopped the red wave in its tracks while simultaneously convincing people that we should have expected this all along.

Early reactions to the 2022 midterm election results explain exactly why the results are what they are. I expected one of two things. Either there would be a massive red wave or there would be an uproar over races being stolen. Neither turned out to be true, at least as of now. The red wave didn't happen and practically nobody is pointing to the unambiguous reality that rigged elections are to blame. Instead, we're seeing finger-pointing and detailed but false analyses about why it happened.

Far too many conservatives have been trained to accept the fraudulent results because the mainstream narrative has been well-formed. Diverging from the mainstream narrative has proven to be dangerous, so most have convinced themselves that it's better to play it safe. They're busy trying to figure out what went wrong when the answer is blatantly clear.

This isn't hard. Many of the races, especially in the states that were accused of being havens for voter fraud in 2020, were flat-out stolen. The hard part is getting those who know it in their hearts to admit it. Most won't because we're not allowed to think that. To speak it out loud would make us "election deniers," at which point we'll be lambasted by both the left as well as those on the right who are either blind or secretly happy with the results.

At this point someone will write in the comments that I need to show proof before making such accusations. We had so much proof of voter fraud in 2020 that was never properly reported or adjudicated that I no longer have faith in the system. To be more specific, I cannot accept the judgment of the post-truth society that we have become. This stance will get me labeled as a purveyor of "disinformation," but I don't care. What the powers-that-be call the truth are nothing but blatant lies. Patriots desperately need to stop falling for the notion that we cannot trust our own eyes or that things that don't make sense to us are our actual reality.

Now is the time to stand behind what you feel to be the truth. If it doesn't make sense to you that Joe Biden received more Black votes than Barack Obama, it's because he didn't. If it doesn't make sense to you that John Fetterman could win despite being mentally unfit for the job, then you should accept that Pennsylvania has arguably the most corrupt election system in the nation. If it doesn't make sense to you that nearly every race in states where voter fraud was an issue in 2020 defied polls and logic to yield Democrat victories, then perhaps you're ready to come to the conclusion that I've come to, that many of these elections were stolen.

My biggest mistake was underestimating how gaslighted many if not most conservatives have been. Far too many, including a lot of those reading this article or listening to my show, have either been indoctrinated into accepting the narrative or they're coping with the results by seeking other explanations. And as I noted on Twitter, Republicans who refuse to acknowledge our elections are being stolen should accept full ownership of these results because you hampered those of us who continue to try to expose it.

Nobody wants to believe the system is so corrupted because nobody wants to admit that we no longer have a representative government. We don't want to feel powerless to make changes. We don't want to believe the bad guys are in control. I can understand the need to cope with this by accepting lies because it's far easier than staring into the abyss of reality. If our elections are rigged, what can we possibly do to fix it? The people who could fix it are those who are in control, and fixing it means they would lose their own ability to remain in control. Therefore, they won't fix it.

We saw what happens when a state addresses voter fraud issues with Florida. It was not exactly indicative of what the rest of the nation could experience if voter fraud was solved because Florida had the added benefit of attracting hundreds of thousands of extra Republicans over the last couple of years. But it's telling that since the powers-that-be had given up on Florida, the results far exceeded what was projected. I'm not suggesting that people like Doug Mastriano, Kari Lake, or Lee Zeldin would have won their races by 20-points if it weren't for voter fraud, but I am certain they would have won by double-digits.

Many are saying this is Donald Trump's fault. Those who are saying that and jumping on the DeSantis bandwagon are falling into a trap. That's NOT to say I'm against DeSantis or for Trump for 2024. I like them both and have challenges with both of them as well. But the rising anti-Trump sentiment is being manufactured by the powers-that-be, and it has very little to do with Trump himself.

The powers-that-be didn't just see this election as a way to salvage Democrat power. The bigger fish that they wanted to fry was us. MAGA Republicans, America First patriots, Trump supporters... whatever you want to label those who supported people like Mastriano, Lake, Don Bolduc, Tiffany Smiley, and other America First candidates were the real targets. They want us splintered. They want the GOP Establishment to continue to manage our side of the political fence for the Uniparty Swamp.

This election was mostly about shutting us up and making us fall in line with Mitch McConnell, Karl Rove, Paul Ryan, and the rest of the GOPe power brokers. This isn't about Republican versus Democrat. This was about protecting the powers-that-be, the globalist elite cabal that manages the Biden-Harris regime and the Uniparty Swamp.

The problem I didn't anticipate, this problem that is manifesting very clearly now, is that I thought they'd have to stick their necks out too far to steal these elections. They did stick their necks out even further than they did in 2020, but my fatal mistake was not realizing there would be so few willing to call them out for it. I didn't realize until now that the false narratives were already pre-planned. They are busy herding the vast majority of Republicans into an anti-Trump, pro-DeSantis election post-mortem debate and far too many are willingly being led to that ideological slaughter.

For the past five years, I've been doing whatever I can to stay just below the radar. Call me a coward, but I've always tried to stay in my own little corner of digital conservative media, content to not get too far into the spotlight for fear of my family being targeted. I refuse to speak lies or to go along with the mainstream narrative, so I figured I'd speak the truth to a relatively small audience, big enough to feed my family but not big enough to draw the ire of cancel culture, the Deep State, or the Principalities and Powers. I figured if I wasn't really a threat that I wouldn't get raided at 4am by the FBI.

My reluctance to fight on the frontlines is gone. My intention was to launch Discern.tv as a venue for my content but with a focus on higher-end conservative pundits. I'm abandoning that toe-dipping, hesitant notion and rushing headlong into battle because it's now abundantly clear it's necessary. We simply don't have enough prominent fighters who are willing to speak the truth, so I'm choosing to join the fray. That's not a statement of my delusion of grandeur or undiagnosed clinical narcissism. In an ideal world I'd be completely out of the spotlight, reading my Bible and enjoying my family on a homestead in Montana. That would be nice. But we're not in an ideal world and I haven't been able to move the needle from the background. Therefore, I'm stepping up and stepping out.

We'll be launching Discern.tv next week, far ahead of schedule. If you suspect the red tsunami didn't happen because the powers-that-be wouldn't allow it to happen, then please know that you're not alone.

If you suspect the red tsunami didn't happen because the powers-that-be wouldn't allow it to happen, then please know that you're not alone. There will be those on the left but especially on the right who will tell you that you're mistaken. They'll say you're just coping. They'll point to a dozen different reasons why the red tsunami failed to materialize, but stolen elections aren't among those. They're wrong, and many of them will know they're wrong which means they're lying to you. Stay firm with your beliefs. Express them if you have the courage. But one thing is certain. The gloves need to come off. Our nation is in jeopardy and far too few are willing to do what it takes to save it.