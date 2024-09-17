In seven weeks, Americans will go to the polls and allegedly decide who's going to be the next President of the United States. I say "allegedly" because I'm still not convinced that we have actual elections anymore. Between the 2020 presidential election and the 2022 midterms, it appears we have "selections" made by the powers-that-be.

They're in the process of trying to steal the 2024 election right now. It's not just the illegal aliens who are being registered to vote or the mail-in ballot fraud that's already in place. It's also the manufactured ballots that will be deployed on Election Night where they deem it necessary.

The role of corporate media is not to generate votes. The only role corporate media is supposed to play in all of this is to suspend disbelief in a Harris victory. If they can convince enough people that she's not going to lose in a landslide, then whatever cheating is necessary will be applied and fewer people will question the results. We saw it in the last two elections and this coming election is going to be far more rigged than either of those.

Don't believe the polls. Don't believe the talking heads. The vast majority of Republicans and Independents are smart enough to realize that Harris would be at best a continuation of the awful policies that have decimated prosperity, opportunity, and sanity in America. Many Democrats realize it, too, whether they're willing to admit it or not.

Donald Trump will receive by far more legal votes in this election, but the only thing that matters is the count of the ballots. This is where they'll cheat.

The most important thing we can do is pray. The second most important thing we can do is vote and make sure everyone around us does so as well. But the third most important action we can take is to dispel the lies that are being told. As I noted, there are at least a dozen major ones but for the sake of time (to fit it into the first 30 minutes of my show today) I've highlighted the top five...

Kamala Harris Is the "Change" Candidate

This is arguably the most laughable argument any political candidate could ever make. She's the sitting Vice President, which makes her the highest ranking member of the White House who is not currently suffering from dementia. In other words, this is her mess as much if not more so than Joe Biden's. But since nobody wants more of the same, they're going with the gaslighting campaign message that she represents change. They don't really have much of a choice.

Tim Walz Is Normal

When Dan Quayle ran for Vice President with George H. W. Bush, it was a headscratcher. Sure, he was young which was supposed to balance out the perspective that Bush was too old, but he was both weird and ignorant on many topics. Tim Walz is Dan Quayle squared. He's a legitimately strange dude. He lies more than your average politician. Watch one minute of any of his campaign speeches and it's clear the guy isn't all there. He is NOT normal.

Donald Trump Is a Fascist

The push to paint Trump as Hitler has been blamed for the Deep State assassination attempts against him. This isn't true in my humble opinion but the vitriol and even violence that comes from the left against Trump supporters is real. But here's the thing. It is nearly impossible to make the case that this man is fascist. All they can do is repeat the Big Lie over and over again and hope it sticks. There are things we can criticize him about from both the left and the right but a fascist he is not.

J.D. Vance Is a Radical Right-Winger

Here's the reality of J.D. Vance. He's an opportunist. He is malleable. He goes with the flow and is skilled in political expediency. That may not be what most constitutional conservatives want in a leader, but it's effective and as Trump's running mate it's also beneficial. He may sometimes sound like a right-winger and he may sometimes sound like a moderate, but at his core he is a patriot and I'll take that any day over ideological purity.

Cheating Isn't Happening

The biggest false narrative corporate media is setting up is the notion that cheating isn't happening and will not happen. This is a challenging one to tackle because unlike the perceptions of the four players involved in this game, cheating has to do with the rules and far too few people understand exactly how it works.

There is no valid reason Pennsylvania needs weeks to count ballots. There is no valid reason to fear cyberattacks when the voting machines are allegedly not connected to the internet. And there is no valid reason to believe illegal aliens aren't being registered to vote when 14% of them say they are. Nevertheless, corporate media is promoting these narratives about the cheating that's being set up now. Unless our representative step up in the next seven weeks to prevent another steal, the only action we can take (outside of prayer and voting) is to learn about the various methods of election fraud and disseminate the information to as many Americans as possible.

I'll be talking about this in the first half-hour of today's episode of The JD Rucker Show at 1:30 Pacific. I'll also be talking about some of the stories on today's link list...

Trending Stories

by RVM News

On Tuesday, more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were injured across Lebanon after a series of explosions involving communication pagers used by Hezbollah, according to security sources. The explosions, which occurred in various parts of the country, have been described as one of the largest security...

by World Tribune

Statistician Nate Silver’s latest model gives Donald Trump a 61.5% chance of winning the White House, dropping Kamala Harris’s likelihood to 38.3%. The Polymarket betting odds concur with Silver. What’s to stop that from happening? A tsunami of mail-in ballots courtesy of the Democrat Party machine, a report said....

by Red State

Watching the media/left-wing euphoria on national and state-level polling numbers since Democrat elites forced Joe Biden out of the presidential race and installed Kamala Harris in his place has been an exercise in frustration mixed with sprinklings of hilarity along the way. But not long after the Democrat National...

by The Federalist

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro got mixed reviews in September 2023 when he announced Pennsylvania had implemented automatic voter registration for “eligible Commonwealth residents obtaining driver’s licenses and ID cards at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver and photo license centers.” Before Shapiro switched to automatic voter registration, anyone getting...

by Life News

Here’s a question to begin the first post of the day. What do we mean when we say someone or something is “relentless”? According to various dictionaries it means “harsh or inflexible”; “showing or promising no abatement of severity, intensity, strength, or pace”: finally, how about “Someone who is...

by Fred Lucas

(The Daily Signal)—The Secret Service missed several opportunities to stop the first attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in July, according to a Senate report released a day after the second such attempt on Trump’s life at his golf club in Florida. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., released a...

by Just The News

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Monday that former President Donald Trump needs his own "head of security" to oversee his Secret Service detail before he travels to venues. A second alleged assassination attempt on Trump occurred Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. The...

by The Post Millennial

A group wanting to callout the alliance of some pro-Palestine protesters with LGBTQ advocates said Monday that it is offering $1 million to "Queers for Palestine" or any similar outfit to host a gay pride parade in Gaza or the West Bank. Anti-Israel groups such as "Queers for Palestine"...

by Life News

Despite what pro-abortionists want people to believe, the truth is children are being murdered before and after their birth in America. Data from just nine states alone shows that 277 babies were born alive after a failed abortion since 2006, and in some cases were left to die. Especially...

by The National Pulse

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) says all of the purported bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio, have proven to be hoaxes and that these threats appear to have originated from overseas. Speaking to the press late on Monday, Gov. DeWine stated that 33 threats had been made in total, and none...

by Daily Caller

The leadership of CBS News, the network set to host 2024’s only vice presidential debate, is rife with Democratic donors, FEC records show. In what could be the last debate of the election cycle, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to face off on...

by The Epoch Times

Enter the labyrinth of pre-Election Day voting as the 2024 election season gets underway in critical states across America. Many Americans yearn for a simple, one-day election. For now, though, national elections are sprawling, weeks-long “election seasons” that differ significantly from place to place. Voting in America’s major battleground...

by Woke Spy

The Kamala Harris campaign account has been caught lying once again in yet another attack on former president Donald Trump. Trump was holding a rally in Tucson, AZ, when he was discussing a 2,000% increase in the population in the borough of Charleroi, PA. Trump attributed this to a...

by Life News

Two years after the fall of Roe v. Wade—and in the heat of a presidential election year—the most powerful politicians on both sides of the aisle seem prepared to more or less wash their hands of protecting preborn children. But nobody’s happiness can ever come at the cost of...

by Red State

We’ve seen two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, one on Sunday and the other on July 13 which came within millimeters of ending the former president’s life. We’ve seen the disgusting reaction from much of the nation’s corrupt media and from multiple Democrat politicians implying or outright saying the...