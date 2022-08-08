The Murder Rate Per Capita in Chicago Is Higher Than the Civilian Death Rate Per Capita From the Ukraine-Russia War
The narratives we're being sold about the Ukraine Wars and gun control in America do not jibe when we look at the actual statistics. What is the real purpose of our billions of "aid" dollars?
When I posted a short Twitter thread revealing the numbers comparing civilian deaths during the Ukraine-Russia war to the murders in Chicago this year, I was shocked by the DMs I started getting instantly. Since I don't block people and I have open DMs, I'm accustomed to heinous attacks. What made these attacks different was that they were attacking my math, which is correct.
They usually just call me fat, stupid, racist, a bad Christian, a "MAGAt," or something else subjective. This time they started hitting me as a Russian apologist for reporting publicly available statistics.
Here are the numbers, as I posted on Twitter:
Ukraine Population, Jan 2022: 41,167,336
Civilian Deaths From War: 4,889
1 out of 8420 Ukrainian Civilians Killed
Chicago Population, 2020 Census: 2,746,388
Chicago Murders to in 2022, to Date: 398
1 out of 6900 Chicago Citizens Murdered
Do the math yourself. It checks out.
To look at the numbers a different way, 11.88 per 100,000 Ukrainian citizens have been killed from the ongoing invasion to date. 14.49 per 100,000 Chicago citizens have been murdered so far in 2022.
Granted, the Ukraine War didn't start until February so Chicago gets over a month-and-a-half "advantage," but we're talking about murder in a major U.S. city versus a literal war zone. The numbers shouldn't be this close.
The first Tweet prompted some responses. The second Tweet with the numbers actually drew in more responses via DM than the first. But it was the third Tweet in the thread that apparently really chapped the khakis of both Ukraine war-supporters and gun-control tyrants.
As I posted on Twitter:
How could Chicago have a higher per capita murder rate than the civilian death rate in Ukraine?
Possibilities:
The war in Ukraine isn't as devastating as they want us to believe
Heavily gun-controlled Chicago is more dangerous for citizens than an active war zone
Both
We have sent billions of taxpayer dollars to support Ukraine's corrupt government, not to help the people of Ukraine. That war effort is futile and our aid is ineffective, which should make you ask what the real motivation is behind it all.
If you have the means and you want to help us fight the good fight, please consider a donation or purchasing a premium subscription.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Depending on who's doing the dying in Chicago, I could be totally cool with it.
Regarding Ukraine, it's the leftist/globalist big money grab before they retire. It also has the extra benefit of depleting our munitions while driving the US economy into a depression where we are unable to replenish them. As far as evil plans go, it's a pretty good one.
About hose billions in tax dollars sent to Ukraine:
'CBS News Exposes Ukraine Weapons Scam: “30% Maybe Reaches Its Final Destination"'
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/cbs-news-exposes-ukraine-weapons-scam-30-maybe-reaches-final-destination/