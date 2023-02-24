Americans are facing a new existential threat on top of all the other massive threats already upon us. Despite my best efforts to highlight "Pandemic Treaty 2.0" for the last seven months, it only started getting attention from louder voices in conservative and alternative media over the last couple of weeks. Now, it's crunch time with the World Health Organization bringing in Joe Biden next week to sign it. What can we do?

Some are saying it won't be binding because it needs Senate approval for ratification. The powers-that-be have a workaround for that. Others are saying that since healthcare falls to the states that we can fight it there. The powers-that-be have a workaround for that. Fighting this abomination will take more than the simple solutions some are offering in their social media hot takes. That's why I'm doing a deep dive on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

The "Executive Agreement" Loophole Around Ratification

We need to acknowledge the near certainty that the treaty WILL be signed. Now we need to figure out how to reverse it as quickly as possible.

"But wait," you're probably thinking. "Doesn't this need to be ratified following consent from a supermajority in the Senate?" It's a fair question that's been asked a lot lately. While there is no consensus among constitutional scholars, there is plenty of precedent for "executive agreements" to carry the same weight as treaties under particular circumstances. Unfortunately, the "provisional" nature of this agreement makes it fall under those circumstances.

A portion of the Zero Draft from Article 35 details that this is "provisional" and would take effect through executive signature immediately BEFORE being subjected to legislative approval. But if we've learned anything since 9/11, it's that our government will take temporary or "provisional" doctrines and extend them out indefinitely. This "executive agreement" will last until a different president removes us from it or the Supreme Court acts against it. Congress can do nothing without a veto-proof supermajority. Here's that section of the Zero Draft:

1. The WHO CA+ may be applied provisionally, in whole or in part, by a signatory and/or Party that consents to its provisional application by so notifying the Depositary in writing at the time of signature of the instrument, or signature or deposit of its instrument of ratification, acceptance, approval, formal confirmation or accession. Such provisional application shall become effective from the date of receipt of the notification by the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

States Rights Be Damned

The biggest risk of the Pandemic Treaty is that it opens a pathway through which the federal government, under control of the World Health Organization, will have legally binding authority to circumvent the Constitution in regards to states' jurisdiction over healthcare. According to The Epoch Times:

The U.S. Supreme Court has on several occasions supported the notion that these executive agreements constitute federal law and supersede state laws and regulations. This includes State of Missouri v. Holland, which ruled that treaties supersede state laws, and United States v. Belmont, which ruled that executive agreements without Senate consent are legally binding on Americans. Under the U.S. Constitution, health policy falls under state jurisdiction, but the WHO pandemic accord may be a way to bring health policy under the jurisdiction of the federal government, once the WHO declares a pandemic. Increasingly, the Biden administration is looking toward international agreements to do what it can’t achieve through Congress. Most recently, having failed to increase corporate taxes in Congress, the Biden administration entered into an international agreement with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to set minimum tax levels on all corporations within signatory countries. While GOP lawmakers said the agreement had “no path forward” toward approval as a treaty, provisions written into the agreement allowed foreign countries to tax U.S.-based corporate profits as a punitive measure, if senators do not approve it.

The only thing that prevented the Biden-Harris regime from imposing more mandates is that they could not force healthcare policies onto the states. This agreement gives them a possible backdoor through which to do so since treaties are considered grounds to impose, as they've done many times in the pass, supremacy over the states.

The question then becomes a loop. If it's a treaty, it must receive Senate approval to be ratified. If they're claiming it's an executive agreement, then does it hold the same weight as a ratified treaty? Based on previous Supreme Court rulings, it appears that it does. This is an incorrect decision and the precedent of United States vs Belmont should be disregarded. The real question is whether or not it can be. More on that below.

One Health Surveillance

The most dangerous aspect, at least early on, regarding the Pandemic Treaty is that it empowers government to go after "misinformation" and "disinformation" through "One Health Surveillance." This is also something the U.S. government has struggled to do over the years, at least publicly. They have been doing it with Twitter and other Big Tech companies for years, as the Twitter Files have revealed, so there's that. But their efforts to stifle perspectives through their so-called Ministry of Truth failed, at least temporarily.

With the Pandemic Treaty, that no longer becomes an issue. The U.S. government would simply outsource their censorship to the World Health Organization and have their perfect workaround against the Constitution.

Their "One Health Surveillance" proposal is ambiguous for a reason. Under the auspices of "pandemic response," they will have the ability to not only monitor everyone at every moment, but to determine what can and cannot be said or done.

For example, here's what M. Dowling said over at Independent Sentinel:

To give you an idea of where they hope to go, they plan to control us through the electrification of our energy sector. The World Economic Forum plans to use smart devices on air conditioning, TVs, and Electric Vehicles so the state can act aggressively and shut them down when the grid is overloaded.

"It will happen," she said. She meant it.

The Climate Change Skeleton Key

For several years now, there has been an increasingly loud drumbeat of gaslighting to try to equate climate change hysteria as a healthcare concern. The strategic reasoning for this is now crystal clear. If they can get the people to accept that climate change is a healthcare issue and if they can get policies to treat it as such, that gives the powers-that-be and their puppets in the World Health Organization the skeleton key to unlock whatever powers they deem appropriate.

Climate change has been applied to every aspect of human existence in the western world. This is why it has been so embraced by the globalist elite cabal since the 1970s. They envisioned back then what we're seeing manifesting today. Climate change can be blamed for everything that happens in the world. Cognitive dissonance is no longer an issue because far too few lucid patriots are willing to take the heat associated with being called a "climate change denier."

Even most Republican lawmakers go lukewarm at best in their criticisms of the Climate Change Cult. We have zero hope that they'll be able to do anything from Washington DC to bring back sanity and scientific understanding to the debate. They fail to separate climate change policy from climate change politics. Instead of seeing the science, they only see the political science that has been driving the fear.

Once the Pandemic Treaty is signed, we will instantaneously see healthcare and climate change linked in absolute fashion. Corporate media will run constant stories about how climate change is causing cancer. They will say climate change is causing all of our food shortages. They will say that climate change is sparking every single disease that ever pops up. In other words, the climate change rhetoric we're already hearing today will be ramped up exponentially.

This will give the World Health Organization control over literally everything.

How Do We Stop It?

Waiting for Congress to do something is futile. They have been effectively taken out of the game through the "Executive Agreement" aspect of the Pandemic Treaty. Moreover, any legislation they would pass to prevent or reverse it would need supermajorities in both chambers to overcome Biden's veto.

Hoping a Republican president will reverse it in 2024 is far too long. The damage that will be done between now and then can be tremendous. Moreover, I firmly believe that this is the reason they stole the 2020 election in the first place. Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the World Health Organization, which meant the powers-that-be needed him out of the way.

Let's take it a step further on the conspiratorial scale. If I am correct that getting the Pandemic Treaty in place was the overarching reason for the stolen 2020 election, then we can assume they will try to make sure the Republican nominee for the 2024 election is not going to try to repeat those actions. Contrary to popular belief, the globalist elite cabal don't care about whether a Republican or Democrat is in the White House. They only care about whether or not a president is going to work against their evil plans.

I would argue that they didn't really care who won in the 2000 or 2004 elections. George W. Bush, Al Gore, and John Kerry all promoted different aspects of the globalists' plans. They were all "in the club," so to speak. Barack Obama was a prize for them, so they did want him to win even if the Republicans he ran against were globalists as well.

Then Trump won and screwed things up for them. It was a setback and they did what they needed to do to reverse that in 2020 so they could get back on track.

The point is this. They will try to get the GOP to nominate someone who will not thwart their plans. If they can do that, they won't have to worry about the 2024 election. If they cannot do that and a risky Republican is nominated, they will do whatever it takes to make sure the Democrat wins. This is why I'll declare right now that the 2024 election, if we have one at all, will be the most important in our lifetimes UNLESS they can get the GOP to nominate a globalism-friendly candidate, in which case the 2024 election will be essentially meaningless.

If we can't get Congress to do what's necessary and we can't wait around to see how 2024 pans out, what should we be doing today? To me, the Supreme Court is the only earthly entity that can do anything about the Pandemic Treaty in a relatively timely manner. I'm not a constitutional scholar, but from my layman perspective I think the states' control over healthcare policy is the best approach. Trying to force Senate approval for ratification seems to be too much of a stretch even for the semi-conservative Supreme Court. But empowering the states through limited-government federalism to decide individually how they will handle future pandemics makes more constitutional sense. Again, I'm a layman, but that's my sense on the matter.

What does that mean for us? We need lawsuits. We need several lawsuits. We need people to file these lawsuits and we the rest of us to support those who file them. I have no idea how that will manifest, but I'd love to talk to attorneys or constitutional scholars who know how to lead such efforts.

This is the existential threat of the hour. It's the next destructive phase of the plan to end western hegemony and bring the United States into parody with the rest of the world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes. Can we stop it before it's too late?