There hasn't been nearly enough attention being paid to the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty. This is, of course, by design. They don't want the world to pay any attention to it until it's too late, and that may be the case already. That's not to say we should give up and stop fighting. We should fight until it's signed in hopes that it won't be. We should fight after it's signed in hopes of negating it. And we should be prepared to fight when they use it to come for us, because they will.

With zero coverage by corporate media, scant coverage on conservative media, and shockingly little coverage from alternative media (which I'll discuss below), it's clear that the New World Order's goal of keeping people in the dark is being achieved. It's my hope that by illuminating the most dangerous aspect of the treaty, we'll be able to shake some patriots awake and get more attention paid to this existential threat.

On the surface, the Pandemic Treaty is awful. It essentially hands over sovereignty regarding healthcare issues to the WHO, giving them power over all nations to dictate how to handle a "pandemic response." That alone is abysmal, as my good friend Dr. Peter Breggin detailed over at America Out Loud:

On May 22-28, 2022, ultimate control over America’s healthcare system, and hence its national sovereignty, will be delivered for a vote to the World Health Organization’s governing legislative body, the World Health Assembly (WHA).

This threat is contained in new amendments to WHO’s International Health Regulations, proposed by the Biden administration, that are scheduled as “Provisional agenda item 16.2” at the upcoming conference on May 22-28, 2022.1

These amendments will empower WHO’s Director-General to declare health emergencies or crises in any nation and to do so unilaterally and against the opposition of the target nation. The Director-General will be able to declare these health crises based merely on his personal opinion or consideration that there is a potential or possible threat to other nations.

If passed, the Biden Administration’s proposed amendments will, by their very existence and their intention, drastically compromise the independence and the sovereignty of the United States. The same threat looms over all the U.N.’s 193 member nations, all of whom belong to WHO and represent 99.44% of the world population.2

These regulations are a “binding instrument of international law entered into force on 15 June 2007.”3 U.N. members states can be required by law to obey or acquiesce to them.

How It Became Official

On January 18, 2022, with no public awareness, officials from the Biden Administration sent the World Health Organization these extensive amendments to strengthen WHO’s ability to unilaterally intervene into the affairs of nations merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of possible concern to other nations.4 The U.S. amendments cross out a critical existing restriction in the regulations: “WHO shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring…”5 By eliminating that, and other clauses (see below), all the shackles will be removed from the Director-General of WHO, enabling him to declare health emergencies at will.

The amendments would give WHO the right to take important steps to collaborate with other nations and other organizations worldwide to deal with any nation’s alleged health crisis, even against its stated wishes. The power to declare health emergencies is a potential tool to shame, intimidate, and dominate nations. It can be used to justify ostracism and economic or financial actions against the targeted nation by other nations aligned with WHO or who wish to harm and control the accused nation.

Although sponsored by an American administration, WHO’s most significant use of this arbitrary authority to declare national emergencies will be used against the United States if our government ever again dares to take anti-globalist stands as it did under the Trump administration.

How Much Time Do We Have to Stop the Amendments?

The contents of the proposed amendments were not made public until April 12, 2022,6 leaving little time to protest before the scheduled vote. As noted, the amendments are scheduled and almost certainly will be enacted May 22-28, 2022.

The existing WHO regulations then provide for an 18-month grace period during which a nation may withdraw its “yes” vote for amendments, but the current proposed amendments would reduce that opportunity to six months. If the U.S.-sponsored amendments are passed, a majority of the nations could, in the next six months, change their individual votes and reverse the approval. But this is a much more difficult proposition than stopping the whole process now.

Dr. Breggin is absolutely correct, but he omitted the most devastating aspect of the treaty. He did this unwittingly, as the vast majority of patriot journalists have, because there is a degree of separation. As I discussed on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, there's another challenge looming over us that ties directly in with the treaty. The powers-that-be are in the process of tying "climate change" to "healthcare" in a way that would give the World Health Organization total supremacy.

By making climate change a healthcare issue, they will have the catch-all they need in order to exert control over every aspect of our lives. Climate change will be blamed for pandemics, as Dr. Li-Meng Yan noted on the latest episode of Two Mikes. Climate change will be blamed for the current food shortages that are plaguing the world, giving the World Health Organization control over the food supply. Add in energy, military, and transportation issues that will be tied to climate change and it's clear the Pandemic Treaty bolstered by an attachment to climate change is the ultimate huge step towards The Great Reset.

Now, let's discuss why the Pandemic Treaty isn't getting as much attention as it deserves, even on alternative media sites. The powers-that-be are intentionally flooding us with "bombshell" news. Just when something like Pandemic Panic Theater started subsiding in February, we had the Ukraine war. When that started growing long in the tooth, we had the Hunter Biden laptop "confirmation," conspicuously timed to steal attention from alt-media journalists. Elon Musk buying then not buying Twitter was a big one. Baby formula shortages, the SCOTUS leak, Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, mass shootings... the flow of "bombshells" has been incessant.

I'm not saying that these are necessarily fake news pieces or false flags. But the timing of each is striking. And those things that could have dropped at any time such as the NY Times "revelation" about Hunter Biden or the SCOTUS leak were selected to happen exactly when they did in the gaps between world events making the news.

This is the point where skeptics will claim I'm stretching or that the powers-that-be don't have that much control. However, I've been doing this long enough to know there are always lulls in the news cycle. There really hasn't been a lull since January, which happens to be when the World Health Organization first introduced the Pandemic Treaty.

Call me crazy, but it's telling that there's always something breaking to talk about at any given moment. We've been in that status for months. My time as editor of The Liberty Daily tells me there are at least two or three periods in every month where there really are no bombshells to report. That hasn't happened in a long time. I believe it's by design to keep us off balance until after the Pandemic Treaty is done.

We need to pay much more attention to what the powers-that-be are doing to us. They aren't just operating in the shadows anymore. They're in plain site, but they're keeping us perpetually distracted.