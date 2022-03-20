I hope and pray that most of our readers are at least reticent if not adamantly opposed to going to war with Russia. One can support Ukraine, oppose Russia, and still not want the United States to get involved militarily or to escalate our response to Russia to the point that they attack NATO, drawing us into WWIII.

But there are Democrats and RINOs who are warmongering us towards direct involvement in the regional conflict prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They are getting louder. Anecdotally on social media, I'm seeing more "conservatives" calling for actions like no-fly zones that will force us to shoot down Russian aircraft and plunge us into war. My question is this: Why are so many otherwise lucid America First conservatives buying into the warmonger narrative?

As I stated on Twitter...

Reminder: The same people who told you Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" are now telling you Soros- and Schwab-backed Volodymyr Zelensky is democracy's messiah. Accepting that Zelensky is corrupt and antagonizing world war does not make you a "Putin apologist."

Andrea Widburg wrote an article for American Thinker that embraced an article by Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse. It details some of the inconsistencies we're seeing with the sudden rise in warmongers across America, who now account for an uncomfortable number of people.

Here's an excerpt:

Let me say what this is not: It is not a post supporting Putin or attacking Ukraine. Nor is it a post attacking Russia and supporting Zelensky. It is, instead, a post about trying to drive the “intellectual speed limit” when the Democrats and RINOS (along with a lot of Republicans) have decided to turn a residential street into the “emotional response equivalent of the Indy 500.” In other words, it’s about approaching with caution the information with which we’re being flooded and the information that should be there...but isn’t. This is an idea that’s been in my head for several days, but I have to give credit to Sundance, at the Conservative Tree House, for articulating it. The first thing Sundance notes is that the people driving us to do anything to protect the Ukrainian people and their sovereign border aren’t people we should necessarily trust. After all, these are the same people who: Were fanatically anti-War up until about ten minutes ago;

Were stridently opposed to sovereign borders up until about ten minutes ago;

Falsely insisted that Trump had colluded with Russia and continue to do so even when every bit of hard evidence points to Hillary colluding with Russia;

Insisted in October 2020 that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, although all the evidence pointed to its being real, a truth the New York Times acknowledges;

Insist that men and women can magically become the opposite sex just because they say so;

Are teaching our children that White people are genetically evil;

Were wrong about every single aspect of COVID, whether we’re speaking about its point of origin, the economy destroying lockdowns, the useless masks, the potentially dangerous vaccines that aren’t really vaccines, the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and the false necessity of school closures;

Destroyed America’s fossil fuel industry in the name of environmentalism but are now desperately trying to get oil from Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, both of which have fewer environmental protections and must ship that oil at great expense across vast waters. That’s just the short list of everything Democrats (and NeverTrumpers and RINOS) do or say that makes them unreliable. The most recent problem with them, which Sundance points to, is the fact that 51 “intelligence” experts not only lied about the Hunter Biden laptop but also refuse now to apologize. (And don’t forget that Biden, the one person who knew with certainty that the laptop and its contents were real, blatantly lied to the American people during a debate with Trump when he asserted it was Russian disinformation.)

We should want peace. We should be prepared to go to war with anyone who attacks OUR interests. But as horrible as things are in Ukraine right now, our military involvement will only lead to exponentially more deaths and a world in utter chaos. Why are so many Americans listening to the same people who have lied to us for years?

The stage is set for apocalypse. It's like a bomb sitting in eastern Europe and people are begging for us to rain fire on it. I refuse to be one pushing for America to light that fuse.