In my lifetime I've seen hatred towards presidents and presidential candidates. Many Democrats hated Ronald Reagan because other Democrats liked Ronald Reagan. George W. Bush was particularly hated because Democrats believed he'd stolen the 2020 election. Barack Obama was hated by Republicans because he introduced Cultural Marxism and full-blown anti-Americanism into the Oval Office. Even Bill Clinton loved America in his own way.

But no president in my lifetime has ever been hated as much as Donald Trump. The sad part is that his first term was very successful, yet the hatred toward him by leftists evaporates all memories of the prosperity and peace they enjoyed.

Most of the reasons for this hatred are obvious. First, they've been gaslit by corporate media because he's a Republican with a personality type that allows them to get away with bald faced lies. Second, they've invested so much into hating him due to the aforementioned media gaslighting that to suddenly or even gradually like him now would be too distasteful to their sensibilities. Third, there's the groupthink inherent in NPCs who have their worldview molded for them by television, video games, teachers, professors, and the Corporate Media Industrial Complex.

But that only accounts for the pawns. The useful idiots around us think they know why they're supposed to hate Donald Trump but they have no idea. There are three other reasons to stop Donald Trump from winning at all costs that are of utmost importance to the powers-that-be. Whether you want to see them as the Deep State, the UniParty Swamp, the Globalist Elite Cabal, the New World Order, Powers and Principalities, or any of the other various labels we assign different variations of the group, "they" cannot allow Donald Trump to return to the Oval Office for three nefarious reasons.

Globalism Can't Afford Another Speedbump

The globalists had plans. By this point, America was supposed to be on the verge of collapse and their multipolar world was supposed to be emerging. But they needed Hillary Clinton in the White House for that to happen and Trump's voters derailed those plans.

Since then, they've been playing catchup. They launched their Plandemic which did its multiple jobs of helping them cheat in 2020, getting mRNA in a majority of westerners, normalizing a willing forfeiture of freedoms, and setting the stage for a world government ruled by the WHO for healthcare first, then eventually for the sake of climate change.

Another four years of Donald Trump would devastate their timeline which is already being rushed. For whatever reason (and I have my theories), they need to have everything in place before 2030 and they can't do that if Trump is in the White House.

Covering Up Their Sins Is Almost Impossible

Pop quiz: Which American is most terrified by the prospects of a Trump presidency? Obviously that's an impossible question to answer empirically but if I had to put odds on one person in particular, it would be Liz Cheney.

The sins that have been accumulating for the Deep State and the UniParty Swamp over the past four years are so vast that it would be impossible to cover it all up if someone with White House authority went searching. The same was likely true in 2017, which is why I believe they took out General Michael Flynn.

Just having Trump in the White House is not enough. He doesn't know what he doesn't know which means he'll need people like Flynn who know the likely places the bodies are buried. I'm not sure Trump will bring on people who can truly drain the swamp in his next administration, but it's a risk that people like Liz Cheney and her superiors are not willing to take.

The Demonization of America First Patriots Must Continue Unabated

I hope I don't sound too much like Christopher Wray when I say Donald Trump is an idea. Yes, he's a man, but he also represents a spirit that inspires millions of Americans to want to fight back against the evils around us.

That spirit was amplified last Saturday.

No single man or even single administration has enough power to truly defend this nation against all who want to take us down. Not alone. It will sound cliche but it's the truest statement I can make in this article when I say that the will of an inspired and united American people is strong enough to slow the Globalist Elite Cabal's machinations.

We can't stop it altogether. For that, only God's Will would suffice. But we can make it increasingly difficult for the globalists to achieve their goals if we are inspired by a Trump presidency.

If he loses, they will continue to demonize us.

Winning in November is only part of it. If Trump doesn't take full advantage of the opportunity then he won't inspire the people and the globalists will still move forward mostly unabated. But I'm hopeful that he wins. I'm hopeful that he puts the right people in the right places. I'm hopeful that he recognizes the true extent of evil that we face and that he's willing to act to stop it even if it means potentially harming his legacy.

I'm hopeful and I pray to God that my hope is justified.

