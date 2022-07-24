There are no coincidences.

Three young and otherwise healthy doctors died last week. They were all working for the same hospital system. Their deaths came days after their hospital started injecting staff with the fourth Covid shots. Someone at the hospital has started anonymously blowing the whistle.

Truth-seeker Steve Kirsch acquired a note pertaining to these deaths:

"Please share - 3 physicians at Mississauga hospitals have died this week. 1st memo Monday, 2nd Tuesday, 3rd Thursday. Cause of death wasn't shared in the memo, but how many times have 3 doctors died in 1 week, days after the hospital started administering the 4th shot to staff" This is in addition to the physician who worked at North York General who died this week while out running. How many more "coincidences" will people accept? These shots need to be pulled." The deaths:

Dates of death: July 17, 18, 20. Look at how close together the dates are! All three died in a 3 day period just days after they gave the 4th shot. All are young doctors. You can see from their pictures. All three at Trillium Health in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada No mention of the vaccination date or cause of death. Just bad luck? Or related to the vaccine? What do you think?

The three doctors from the same hospital and the fourth from a nearby hospital are Dr Jakub Sawicki, Dr Stephen McKenzie, Dr Lorne Segall, and Dr Paul Hannam. We have not been able to independently confirm this story but a Reddit member was able to confirm three of the deceased doctors' identities:

Just tried calling Segals office - got an automated message saying he was on "medical leave" until 9/20/22 - so he's probably dead. Just tried McKenzie office - got a computer modem sound, no dial tone. Sawicki didn't have a listed number, trying to confirm with Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital

This will be swept under the rug by the hospital, ignored by corporate media, and denounced by Big Pharma as a conspiracy theory. But it adds to the mountain of evidence that there's a true conspiracy in play with the Covid jabs. The truth needs to continue to find its way out.