We're living in a clown world right now, but you already knew that. They say evil is good. Light is dark. Up is down. In is out. The only thing consistent is that left is invariably wrong.

Our clown world is accentuated by it being crunch time in presidential election season. There is definitely a bit of strife in the Republican Party as RINOs, NeoCons, and NeverTrumpers cling to their philosophies while trying to build back their fading GOP base. But the GOP

turmoil is the purest calm possible when compared to the ideological earthquakes happening in the Democrat Party.

Nothing highlights how much the Democrat Party has diverged from its base better than the endorsements that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been able to accumulate over the past couple of weeks.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I'll be discussing the top five endorsements that the Harris-Walz ticket has not only received, but somehow have gotten away with touting. Is Trump Derangement Syndrome so strong in the average Democrat that they're unwilling to acknowledge that their party is in bed with those they used to consider to be enemies?

Actually, yes. Yes it is. Let's look at the new icons of the Democrat Party...

Intelligence Community

The CIA, NSA, and spooks across America are now beloved by Democrats. Why? Because over 700 of them penned a lovely endorsement of Kamala Harris. According to The Hill:

More than 700 high-ranking national security officials have endorsed Democratic candidate Vice President Harris in her run for the White House, with some leaders expressing concerns about former President Trump’s “scary authoritarian streak.” “Vice President Harris has all the leadership qualities needed to be a strong commander in chief. She’s prepared. She’s strategic. She’s understands all sides of an issue,” retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Smith told The Hill. “We saw as much during the debate.” “As we’ve seen for nearly a decade, however, former President Trump has none of those qualities, and he has a scary authoritarian streak,” Smith, who is also the president of National Security Leaders for America, added.

There are two reasons this is being promoted by the Harris campaign instead of swept under the rug. First, it appeals to low-information voters who still think the CIA is trying to stop another 9/11 while the FBI is here to fight crime. Second, it includes many of the "heroes" who helped cover up the Hunter Biden laptop a little less than four years ago.

Big Banking

If there was ever an example of people sticking their heads in the sand, it's in the Democrats' acceptance of multiple big banks endorsing the Kamala Harris economic plan. These ignorant voters have no idea what's in the plan, but it has apparently been revealed behind closed doors to "important" people like Mark Cuban and executives in the big banks.

Let's stop and think about that for a moment. Democrat voters who once shunned the Republican Party because they felt they were too cozy with big banks and corporate America are now touting Harris' secret economic plan because it's being embraced by big banks and corporate America.

Goldman Sachs has gone so far as to call for a Democrat sweep to give them control of the House, Senate, and White House. According to Reuters:

U.S. economic growth would likely get the biggest boost in the coming two years from the Democrats, headed by Kamala Harris, winning the White House and Congress in this November's elections, according to Goldman Sachs. Under a Republican sweep, or even with a divided government led by Donald Trump, economic output would take a hit next year, mostly from increased tariffs on imports and tighter immigration policies, Goldman said in a note late on Tuesday.

The new Democrat motto should be, "Trust the Bankers because they'll totally do what's best for the little guy and they don't care about making more money for themselves!"

Vladimir Putin

Here's an endorsement that isn't being touted by the Harris campaign but they're not running from it, either. In fact, their leaving it in ambiguous territory by letting journalists pretend Vladimir Putin was joking when in reality he was dead serious.

Here's what he said:

As for my preferences [in the U.S. election], it is not up to us to decide. After all, the American people will have to make their own choice. As I have already said, we favoured Mr Biden, the current President, but they took him out of the race. That said, he advised his supporters to support Ms Harris. So, we will act accordingly and lend her our support.

Snopes claimed nobody is taking the endorsement seriously, but here's the thing. Considering they spent the last half of the 2016 campaign and the first half of Trump's first term trying to claim Russia was helping him, it's disingenuous for them to now ignore when the leader of Russia says they "will act accordingly and lend her our support."

The Cheneys and the Military Industrial Complex

Both Liz Cheney and her infamous father, Dick, endorsed Harris for two reasons. First, as card-carrying members of the Military Industrial Complex, it behooves them and the organizations they consult with to see the foreign policies of Joe Biden and Barack Obama continue under a Harris regime.

Second and perhaps more importantly, they know that if Trump gets back into the Oval Office he might be able to uncover the depths of the conspiracy to take him out through the January 6 psyop. Liz Cheney was deeply embedded in that conspiracy and would be first in line to go to jail if a Trump administration can uncover the truth.

But Democrats don't seem to care. They have forgotten that at one point they hated Vice President Cheney even more than they hated his alleged boss, President George W. Bush. One can argue that over the past two decades, Dick Cheney is the only politician hated more than Trump, an albatross he wears because he's hated by both Democrats and many Republicans.

Today's Democrat Party thinks the Cheneys are swell since they endorsed their champion.

The IRS

Is it possible to get more comical than the Harris campaign proudly promoting the endorsement from the tax collectors? The IRS may be the most universally disliked bureaucratic apparatus in Washington DC. Democrats over the decades have been particularly harsh in their condemnation, but they're letting bygones be bygones following the latest endorsement of Harris.

According to mrcTV:

The union that represents the nation’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents announced Wednesday that it is endorsing Democrat Kamala Harris for president in this year’s election. Vice President Harris has played a role in “one of the most pro-labor administrations in history,” the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) explained in a press release announcing its decision.

Imagine being a Democrat candidate and getting the endorsement of the union representing IRS agents but not getting an endorsement from the national Teamsters. It's an organized labor bloodbath and we're watching it happen in real time, but unfortunately the vast majority of low-information voters have no idea.

This is why it is SO important to do what we can to spread the word. Share this article. Talk to anyone you can. Watch today's show and have others do the same. Unless we get enough people, particularly Independents and open-minded Democrats, to realize how insane a Harris-Walz regime would be, we leave the door open for more election shenanigans than we saw in 2020.

