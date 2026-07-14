JD Rucker

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
21h

I had the extreme good fortune to have an earthly father who was a man of science and a man of deep faith. His Ph.D. was in philosophy of science and logic. He had an amazingly analytical mind and taught at the college and university level for most of my growing up years. He was also an ordained Christian minister with a deep, abiding faith in God--a faith he was persuaded had no conflict with science. He shared these ideas with me as I was growing up. Condensed into its simplest form he understood that the more we learn from science the more we prove the existence of an eternal Creator. God is, was and ever shall be. Whether one is a believer or not, the answer awaits each of us at our final breath. I am looking forward to getting some questions answered and seeing my dad once again on that heavenly shore.

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Lisa@eatrealfood's avatar
Lisa@eatrealfood
21h

The more science I studied the more certain I became that evolution theory is less probable.

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