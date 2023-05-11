“Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people,” Donald Trump said during his town hall on CNN Wednesday night.

There are definitely stupid people in the Biden-Harris regime, including and especially the two people allegedly at the top of the White House food chain. But we have to be crystal clear in our recognition of the enemy. This nation isn't being destroyed by stupid people. It's being destroyed by extremely cunning, manipulative, and possibly even demonic individuals.

Declaring that they're stupid makes for excellent campaign fodder but it belittles the predicament we're in. If we are fighting stupidity, we can defeat that with common sense and disseminating the truth. Unfortunately, the true adversaries USE stupid people like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to push forth their machinations, but the actual powers-that-be are far from stupid.

Even the timing of the town hall itself represents a very clever move by the powers-that-be. They knew it would be a bloodbath. They knew Caitlan Collins was not up to the task of trying to contend with Trump. The chuckles and jeers aimed at her were expected. CNN fell on their sword, getting the minor benefit of a little extra advertising dollars in exchange for making themselves look worse than usual. But something big was needed to get patriots talking about anything other than the border crisis and judging by social media responses this morning, it worked wonderfully.

Trump's victorious town hall trumped the lifting of Title 42 in the early news cycle, just as it was intended to do. For every article or video I'm seeing on social media about the border invasion that is happening right now, I see a dozen or more clips and articles about how Trump owned the libs.

We need to acknowledge that our adversary is far more intelligent than the two stooges they present to the world. Joe Biden is in charge of nothing and somehow Kamala Harris is in charge of even less. They are not the real enemies. They are the enemy's red herrings, the sources of smokescreens needed to keep most Americans — especially patriots — either paying attention to the wrong things or not paying attention at all.

As much as I enjoyed most of Donald Trump's responses Wednesday night, I have to file a complaint about him telling America that stupid people are destroying this country. Our true enemies are brilliant, and as much as it pains me to say that, it pains me even more to hear the threats against this country being downplayed as unintelligent.

If we are to believe it's sheer incompetence that's dragging us down, then we would address our problems in certain ways. But knowing that they're not incompetent, that they're actually achieving their goals of tanking the economy, rushing us toward war, and promoting a post-truth society, then we will address our problems very differently than if we're dealing with idiots.