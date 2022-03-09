While most of the corporate media world puts tons of attention on the possibility of Russia starting a nuclear war against NATO and the United States, some in alternative media have rightly predicted their most likely "nuclear" attack will not be with weapons of mass destruction. It seems much more likely and practical for them to launch a massive cyberattack that would cripple the world's internet for days, weeks, or longer, bringing chaos to a western world that has grown completely dependent on digital infrastructure.

As Brandon Smith noted last week, a cyberattack seems imminent. JD Heyes said a few days before that the Russian invasion was a perfect opportunity for the so-called "Cyber Pandemic." Now, we're receiving news that Russia has invoked a conveniently timed 2019 law allowing them to "quarantine" their internet. IF they were planning on launching a massive cyberattack, this would be the first step they would take.

According to The Independent:

Russia is reportedly planning to disconnect itself from Western internet services as technology companies block off the country during the invasion of Ukraine. The move could isolate Russia further as firms including Netflix, Adobe, PayPal, and others have all suspended services.

Now, two documents published by the Ministry of Digital Development outline measures the Russian government wants state-owned websites to take to “coordinate actions to defend telecommunication services on the internet.”

This includes switching from foreign hosting services to those based in Russia, and removing code that did not originate in the country. However, rather than an internal action, the Russian state has suggested that this is a measure to be taken in the wake of cyberattacks that could harm government websites.

Such attacks have already been made on Kremlin websites, which were taken down by the hacking group Anonymous. Russian TV channels were also “hacked to play Ukrainian songs”, with the group declaring that it was “at war” with Russia.

It is long-past time for everyone to backup their most important digital files to localized hard drives. But that's the least of our concerns because so much of our day-to-day lives are attached to digital infrastructure. Bills are often paid and collected digitally. Banking is very digital with hand-written checks pretty much a thing of the past. Credit- and bank-card payment processing is almost entirely dependent on the internet today. I could list a hundred different ways a temporarily or even permanently broken internet would cause instant financial apocalypse.

Utilities, healthcare, emergency dispatches — all dependent on the internet. Communication and travel — partially dependent on the internet. A massive cyberattack could turn the United States into a third-world country very quickly.

Yes, it's time to be prepared. Water, food, ammunition, and life-saving supplies should be available. You should have cash on hand, just in case the dollar still has value. And most importantly, make a plan with family and friends to work together if communication is cut of and chaos ensues. If Russia does what they may be planning to do right now, you'll be thankful that you were prepared.

Here is an article by Jeff Thompson from The Organic Prepper that lays out what he believes is happening right now:

Russia Just Disconnected from the World’s Internet. It May Not Just Be About Censorship.

The year 2019 was of historical importance. It was during that year we saw a number of “simulations” take place that mysteriously began to take place within reality just a short time later. Chief of these would be Event 201; a COVID pandemic simulation put on by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Just a few months after the simulation, we ended up with the events of early 2020.

We also saw Plan A take place in 2019. In this Pentagon-led study, we were shown how NATO expansion into Eastern Europe would lead to global nuclear exchange. Now, here we sit in 2022, a hair’s breadth away from nuclear war.

(Check out our nuclear war survival anthology we just released.)

Russia and its “sovereign internet”

But what you may not know about 2019 was that it was during this year that Vladimir Putin signed into law a “sovereign internet” bill for Russia. This bill gave Moscow the “legal” authority to quarantine Russia’s internet from the rest of the world.

At the time, we were told that this was going to help Russia to deal with threats to Russian internet “in the event it’s disconnected from the World Wide Web.” Russia had apparently been working to this end for years prior to 2019, with tests having been conducted in 2014, which proved that it was possible for Russia to quarantine itself from the rest of the world’s internet.

And now, here in 2022, as the entire world has gone mad, and mainstream media does everything it can to unite the American people against Russia (the very act of which should arouse suspicion. Did the MSM suddenly become reputable? Should you believe everything they tell you now? Should you take what they have to say at face value now?).

Of particular note, however, is the fact that Russia is now looking at putting their “sovereign internet” law into practice.

(Psssst. Hey. You. Yeah, you. Check out The Organic Prepper's free QUICKSTART Guide on what to eat when the power goes out. It’s probably a good time to do so.)

Russia is withdrawing its internet from the rest of the world.

At the surface level, this is troubling. One can’t help but think of Hitler’s argument that Germany was “hemmed in” and thus, justified in waging an expeditionary war. One may be led to believe that this is an action that will only precede a larger retaliatory action by Russia against the forces of NATO.

Currently, the mainstream media is using this action to criticize Russia’s lack of free speech. This is rather ironic, considering that mainstream media is one of the largest opponents to free speech (Am I the only one who was looking around the past two years?). The MSM championed Russia being pushed out of the global internet, and then, they point the finger and hiss now that Russia has begun the “quarantine” process.

“Look! No free speech!” they yell.

And, indeed, this is true.

All internet traffic in Russia must pass through the Kremlin’s internet censor, Roscomnadzor. But is this really what is going on here, or is there something deeper to look at?

If you’ll remember, the World Economic Forum has repeatedly engaged in simulations looking at the threat of a “cyber pandemic” – and event so bad that the entire internet would be infected. This would absolutely destroy cyberspace, and the simulation Cyber Polygon has been used to justify increased government control within the cyber realm to protect against this apparent global threat.

Are you beginning to see the picture?

Now, watch the below video. Who are the Young Global Leaders?

But wait. There’s more.



Ukraine’s Zelensky is a former Young Global Leader as well.

What’s the real reason for the internet quarantine?

Is Russia truly separating from the rest of the world’s internet to crack down on its citizenry as they go to war? Is Russia pulling away from the World Wide Web because they’ve been forced to? Remember, this is something they signed into law in that eventful year 2019. They’ve been preparing for this moment.

Do they know something that we do not? In the event of a global cyber pandemic, if Russia is already “quarantined” from the rest of the world’s internet, are they going to be at risk? What would be the only unaffected country on earth?

Not the ones that have been speaking up against tyranny. Not the ones with truckers and flags. The only unaffected country would be the one with functioning internet.

Make no mistake. Something is afoot. And a cyber pandemic could very well be it.



Why do you think Russia disconnected from the internet?

Do you think it’s just about shutting down free speech? Or do you think something more nefarious is at play? Share your thoughts and theories in the comments.

About Jeff

Jeff Thompson is an avid fisherman who likes to spend time sailing on his boat and reading while at sea.