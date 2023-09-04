We Appear to Be Entering Stage Five of the Covid "Vaccine" Con Job
I truly pray that I'm completely wrong about all of this. That would be a blessing.
It's been over three years since the launch of Operation Warp Speed and we're finally entering the fifth stage of the Covid "vaccine" con job. I made my first predictions about the Covid roadmap and the way it was all going to go down in mid-2021 when we were still in stages two and three. It's all falling into place as I thought it would with one exception. I anticipated stage 5 would start in early- to mid-2024 just before the GOP had locked in on President Trump as the nominee, but it appears to be starting now.
This penultimate stage on my timeline is where they blame the people who got jabbed for making the "choice," calling on them to accept responsibility for the rise in adverse reactions and long-term consequences. We've seen some grumblings in that direction lately, but the biggest example to date occurred over the weekend when New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins deflected a question about the vaccine-injured by saying, "...they ultimately made their own choices."
In other words, it's your fault for listening to governments. Here's the video.
To be clear, I don't disagree with the assessment that everyone made a choice. Very few people were physically forced to take the jabs. There were a handful of reports of people getting jabbed without knowing it, but otherwise everyone who got the jabs did so because they decided that their lives would be worse if they didn't.
Some people got it because they thought they needed to be protected. Others got it because they didn't want to lose their jobs, schooling, or other elements of their lives that required it. Some did it to be able to travel; I had one friend whose mother didn't want to take the jabs but she didn't want to skip her vacation so they wanted to know which of the jabs was least dangerous. In all of these situations, people may have felt they didn't have much of a choice but they willfully accepted the needle(s) in their arms so they could do certain things in their lives.
They made a choice.
I also know people who had to make massive changes in their lives in order to avoid taking the jabs. They had to find new jobs, oftentimes new career paths altogether. One friend left the military less than a year before full retirement.
This fifth stage of the vaccine plan is a subtle shift. For over two years we've heard from public officials that people should make the "right" choice and get as many needles stuck into their arms as possible. We're still hearing that today as Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0 ramps up with expected lockdowns, new variants, and new jabs around the corner. That's why I was surprised by Hipkins' comments. It could have been an inadvertent premature play of a future narrative, one that came out since he was getting questioned about the vaccine injured. Or, it could be the soft launch of this next phase.
Before going further, I should list the six stages for reference:
Get People Scared: Operation Warp Speed was launched from fear. President Trump thought it was the right thing to do based on his evil advisors and the concerned American people. It was obviously a huge mistake and will come back to haunt him, but it's done. Those months in 2020 when the jabs were being allegedly developed (I believe they were already in play before we'd ever heard in Covid-19, but that's for another day) were spent by officials priming the pump, so to speak, so the masses would line up to get their jabs.
Promote Vaccines as Safe and Effective: It didn't take long for the first breakthrough cases to debunk initial claims that the jabs were 100% effective. Within weeks, we started seeing reports of adverse reactions. But the entirety of 2021 and most of 2022 was filled by government officials and healthcare professionals telling us the jabs were safe and effective. They were neither, but they continued to beat the drums of compliance.
Demonize the Skeptics: This stage ran concurrently with the previous stage as we were all told about the "pandemic of the unvaccinated." Doctors chastised us. Celebrities ridiculed us. Corporate media gaslit us. Government official berated us. Even today, with mountains of evidence proving we were right to be skeptical, there is still a stigma upon us.
Defend the Inefficacy: Stage four was a clinic in moving the goalposts. First, the jabs were 100% effective. That was debunked quickly and dropped to 99%. Then 95%. Then it kept going down until it was time to shift the justification for the jabs completely. Instead of preventing or even slowing the spread, they started telling us the jabs would reduce hospitalizations and deaths. Today, studies show the jabbed are more susceptible to getting Covid, being hospitalized from it, and dying, so "new" jabs are around the corner.
Blame Everyone for Taking Them: Either Prime Minister Hipkins launched this stage over the weekend or he telegraphed a future iteration. Either way, this is a bad omen because it means the powers-that-be believe part of the truth about vaccine injuries will be acknowledged by the people soon. Perhaps the big data collection they've been doing from the start tells them that we're at or near a tipping point of vaccine-danger awareness. Then again, they may be anticipating a flurry of conditions like Myocarditis and deaths spiking to the point that they can no longer be ignored by corporate media and average citizens. If that's the case, the reminder from officials that nobody was forced to get jabbed against their will is the defense they can use to prevent them from being murdered for their actions, both politically and literally.
Blame Trump and Unveil a "Solution": The next phase is the disastrous one for the nation and the world. I truly hope I'm wrong about this, but if things get as bad as I anticipate they will with masses succumbing to vaccine injuries, then the powers-that-be are prepared to blame Donald Trump for it. Big Pharma will hit every corporate media outlet profusely to say they were rushed to get the jabs out before the 2020 election. They will say the same thing in Senate hearings. I pray that I'm wrong. If I'm right, they will release a "fix" to the vaccine injuries suffered from the original Covid jabs. I believe this "fix" will be the final blow ahead of fully realizing their depopulation and control agenda.
Yes, it's all very ugly.
As much as I prefer only writing about things that we can affect, I'm not sure how any of this is helpful. Those who are jabbed can't get unjabbed. Those who aren't jabbed today are very unlikely to get jabbed in the future. The lines in the sand have been drawn and nobody's crossing them.
In most cases, awareness is an important aspect of fighting the good fight but I'm not sure how awareness of this issue can help. Nevertheless, it's something that we should all know as the various phases of the vaccine con job fall into place.
If I'm wrong, praise God! If I'm not wrong, buckle up and hunker down. We're in for a very bumpy ride.
Most people would not be able to find a job without a jab requirement that would pay nearly as much as they are currently making. Having to choose between the jab and watching your children starve is not a choice. They may have "willfully" submitted, but it wasn't a choice. It was a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code.
Maxxed irony: if you really pay attention, they are not lying! Vaccines were not compulsory:
A. There was no legal mandate to vaccinate: everything was illegal!
B. No police forced you to get pricked, so until they grab you, they are not really forcing you, right?
C. Penalty of home-imprisonment was not coercion, just a nudge. “No jab, no job” can’t be possibly understood as “no jab, no life”: no business, no mortgage, no home, no education, no surgery, no hospital, no dentist, no public transport, no travel, no bank, no public buildings, no restaurant, no bar, no gym.
D. Those injections were NOT vaccines, just poison, some call them "gene-therapy" but they were bio-bombs.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
E. Not vaccines but haccines (6x hack ... they love that satanic number):
1. They hacked cell DNA nucleus to produce lethal spike proteins and other lethal proteins forever (even the cells replacing them, because it was inserted in the DNA)
2. They hacked your cell DNA, including carcinogenic Simian Virus SV40 sequence.
3. They hacked your immune system by disarming and destroying it with HIV biotech inserted in the spike.
4. They hacked your body into a walking shrapnel bomb: you became a "vaccine shedder" to get your closest.1
5. They hacked you with para-magnetic nano carbon/graphene tubes to turn environmental EMF into electricity to power nano-chips:
6. They hacked your body with nano-routers emitting Bluetooth, picked by your phone and re-transmitted to a DoD human-ID website.
What’s your best way to wake-up those who don’t want to open their eyes?
Please share your most effective wake-up strategies.
The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!
For example, I start with this video (2 minutes):
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat: pot destroys your brain…)
9/11: two "planes", yet the third tower (WTC7) imploded like in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach and all 7 World Trade Center towers destroyed, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center... and the owner, with his 2 grown up siblings, failed to show up for work (never skipped work before)… by the way, he first took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, just months before, when no one was taking them. The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!:
4 min. (0.75 speed):
https://rumble.com/v1jpdwl-a-911-conspiracy-theory-explained-in-5-minutes-by-james-corbett-classic.html
Where’s the plane for the 2nd Tower (WTC1)?
https://odysee.com/@N%C3%A9mesis2030:8/11WTC:3
Controlled demolition?
https://odysee.com/@covid2020:d/9-11-World-Trade-Center-..-Demolition-Control%C3%A9e-1:2
Why is 9/11 called a Pearl Harbor event? Both Churchill and Roosevelt were masons and plotted to get the reluctant USA into the war by provoking the Japs and letting Pearl Harbor (left the whole fleet defenseless and concentrated there as an easy candy to be taken from a kid, no radar warning from outer islands, etc.) and MUCH MORE:
Please read and watch all of this! Your life depends on it, because there's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”
- J6: The fake riot was mason-planned, incited and guided by FBI agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! The same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the insurrection against the stolen elections in Brazil! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know
It's such a mason manual that they organized the same J6 play in Brazil when it was proven that the voting machines owned by mason Soros, were rigged:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us
- At least since the 90s, vaccines are weaponized to reduce the population, for example:
1. Adding hCG to infertilize women: lab detected in 30 countries
2. Overpassing the FDA 10 ng limit to human DNA “contamination” by 2000%, thus causing neuro-damage (autism, asperger, tics, dyslexia in 29% of kids, etc.) and childhood cancer epidemic (n.b. leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas)
Check soundchoice.org or videos at bottom after this page:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with
- Wake up videos:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be
- It's genocide for depopulation:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depop-vaccines-no-myth
- It’s the masons, who create counterfeited currencies (trillions of dollars and EUROS) and bought the listed corporations, media, healthcare, universities, parties and political careers:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex-illuminati Ronald Bernard (all lodges obey the same master, Satan):
http://youtu.be/JAhnCdXqPww
Pllllleeeeease, on my knees, don’t believe me, just do your own homework by searching the following in yandex.com, mojeek.com (includes crawl date filter and substack search), gigablast.com, startpage.com, duckduckgo.com (not Google, Bing, Yahoo censors). The key terms to test them? Child Satanic Ritual Abuse, Child Satanic Ritual Murder.
If you are a mason or know a mason, ask him to ask his 33° master to put in writing and sign it, who is "the great architect" and that he is not Lucifer. If he refuses, then he’ll know who he is really serving, Satan: tell him to get out of masonry NOW. Sooner or later he’ll be required to trample on a cross to get to a higher degree.
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Confessions of a former mason (Serge Abad-Gallardo):
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
Confessions of ex-illuminati Ronald Bernard (all lodges obey the same master, Satan):
http://youtu.be/JAhnCdXqPww
Confession of 33rd degree master mason - Masons worship deities/demons
https://rumble.com/v294ksc-words-from-33rd-degree-master-mason-rare-video-masons-worship-all-sorts-of-.html
Masonry's Satanic Connection
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Masonry's-Satanic-Connection:4
Masonry's Satanic Doctrine | From Their Own Books
https://rumble.com/v2wg24a-masonrys-satanic-doctrine-from-their-own-books.html
Do Freemasons Worship Lucifer？ Evidence They Don't Want You To See
https://odysee.com/@John_4-14:a/Do-Freemasons-Worship-Lucifer%EF%BC%9F-Evidence-They-Don't-Want-You-To-See-%EF%BD%9C-Hidden-Agendas---Walter-Veith:0
Satanic Ritual Abuse and Secret Societies [1995] [VHS]
https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/satanic-ritual-abuse-and-secret-societies-1995:3
Satanic Pedophilia Torture and Blood - Dark Satanic Secrets Revealed
https://odysee.com/@Gmail.com:52/822821884_Satanic-Pedophilia-Torture-and-Blood---Dark-Satanic-Secrets-Revealed:4
UNITED NATIONS LUCIFER AND THE LUCIFER TRUST
https://odysee.com/@dynosarus:c/UNITED-NATIONS-LUCIFER-AND-THE-LUCIFER-TRUST:4
The best way to have a real dialogue about vaccines being weaponized to handicap, infertilize and murder the “over-population” is to start with vaccine contamination: nobody could be in favor of contaminated pharmaceuticals.
1. Carcinogen SV40 in Oral Polio Vaccine: they knew it since the 60s but kept distributing it even until 2016 !!!
2. hCG in vaccines to infertilize women detected since the 90s: still going on
3. Thimerosal, aluminum, Mono-sodium Glutamate (MSG) and other NEUROTOXINS
4. Heavy metals
5. Human DNA 2000% in excess of FDA 10 ng limit (main driver towards brain damage like autism/asperger/ticks, leukemia and non-Hodgkin cancer), probably related to point 7 below.
6. Graphene oxide in Flu and COVID shots but now with anything injectable (even dentist anesthesia, hospital IV, etc.).
7. Carcinogenic SV40 genomic sequences and double-stranded DNA in mRNA COVID shots: the hacked DNA in the cell doesn’t stop producing the poison when the cell dies, but its descent continue the poisoning until the haccinated casualty dies.
8. Bluetooth nano-routers injected with COVID vaccines and inserted with swabs (which explains why they rejected the cheaper non-invasive saliva test).
Proof of criminal intent:
Points 7 and 8
Censoring and blocking 30+ COVID cures
Labeling the most lethal batches with a lethal code (howbad.info)
Blocking the real knowledge of effectiveness v. "adverse event" rate
That proves:
A. There's zero Government control
B. There's zero Manufacturer liability
C. There's zero Media coverage
D. All that, during decades and still going on, not only with vaccines but also with medicines, food&beverage additives, etc. Everything, even institutions have been weaponized!
E. There's zero political action to stop that (except RFK2 in the USA)
16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
If we don’t succeed, they’ll succeed with their 6-sword lethal plan fully exposed here:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
Change goes in hand with the number of awakened! Thank you for sharing this to save lives!