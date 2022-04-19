We're Beyond the Point of No Return on Food Shortages
Usually I try to rally the people to work together to solve our problems. Today, I'm telling people to do what's best for themselves and their families in hopes we can regroup later.
At this point, only God can prevent massive food shortages from hitting the United States in the near future. We knew things were bad when even Joe Biden's handlers instructed him to warn the world last month that we would all be experiencing food shortages soon. Now, it seems to be a foregone conclusion.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but we're in the middle of a perfect storm of events that will lead to even higher prices and extreme food scarcity. The stage was set by Pandemic Panic Theater. The Ukraine-Russia war made things much worse as fertilizer and grain exports from the region have dried up. Add in the bird flu, the Biden regime's destructive economic policies, supply chain issues that existed long before the Russian invasion, drought across farmland on the west coast, and fewer workers engaged in producing food in America and all of a sudden it seems as if widespread food shortages could come as soon as later this year.
On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel with JD Rucker, I dove into this notion as both a warning as well as a call to action. In nearly every situation, I call on people to work together to fix the problems we face. Protests, pressuring politicians for legislation, lawsuits, and even civil disobedience when appropriate are all in our Fix-This-Nation Toolbox. Unfortunately, nothing in our toolbox can fix the economic turmoil we're facing. We can make improvements, but these will be incremental and futile.
Think of it like using a fire extinguisher. With nearly every problem our nation faces at any given moment, we can treat it like a small fire on our stove. All we need to do is get a political fire extinguisher in the form of protests, legislation, lawsuits, or civil disobedience and we can put out the fire before it spreads. What we're facing today is like facing an entire house on fire. A fire extinguisher will not put out that size of a blaze.
For the first time in my life, I'm actually calling for people to take extreme action for the sake of self-preservation. I've never been the kind of guy who heads to the hills, lives off-grid, and hunts for my food on secluded land. Today, I sort of wish I was that guy. But considering my situation, like millions of other Americans, keeps me attached to an urban or suburban life, I'm forced to take other measures to protect my family from what's to come.
Over the last year, I've been "prepping" for what could possibly happen. I was hoping for the best but planning or the worst and it appears the worst is just around the corner. We are going to face the types of food shortages on a scale very few living Americans have seen before. And considering how fragile many have become in America, it's not going to cause a majority to roll up their sleeves and try to fix it. The vast majority will rant, beg, and either fall in line with being beholden to government or rebel against society and participate in mass chaos.
In other words, economic collapse and societal collapse seem to be near. The only question is which will happen first.
The reason I'm encouraging as many people as possible to start prepping for what's to come is not simply to ring the alarm bell. I'm being selfish. I want as many of my friends, family, and neighbors as possible to refrain from being beholden to government or participating in burning it all down. We'll need people who have the resources to fight if necessary or to rebuild if it comes to that. For that to happen, we need as many fellow Americans as possible to be self-sufficient. That means prepping now.
It's no secret that one of our sponsors is a top emergency supplies provider. I want to make certain everyone is aware that I was recommending them and prepping long before I took them on as a sponsor. In fact, it's because I was already recommending them that they sponsored us in the first place. The way we figured it, if I'm going to tell people get prepped, I might as well make a little money from it. While it's not a major source of revenue for my family, every bit helps.
We must assume that the current trajectory of the country and the world is one that will lead to collapse of some sort very soon. It could be years, but it seems much more likely to be months or even weeks away before we start seeing lifestyle-changing events. The empty shelves and higher prices that we're already seeing today will seem like the "good ol' days" when the real shortages strike. As a nation, we are simply not prepared to handle such things on an emotional level.
If snowflakes are willing to get violent over someone wearing a MAGA hat and if they're willing to burn down city blocks when police shoot dangerous criminals, how do you think they're going to react when actual bad events happen to them? They're going to take the very bad situations we're going to see in the near future and they're going to make things worse.
I absolutely abhor being a "Chicken Little" or a fearmonger. I railed against those who were buying two year's worth of toilet paper in the spring of 2020. I laughed at people who were threatening to leave the country because of Donald Trump's mean Tweets. I didn't get off the grid ahead of Y2K and I wasn't converting my portfolio to precious metals after Obamacare passed. But today, I'm seeing the writing on the wall, and it's saying very clearly the food shortages and chaos that will soon engulf the world means we need to get ready now.
There's no need to panic, not because it wouldn't be justified but because it wouldn't be productive. Now's the time to get as prepared as possible and to spread the word before it's too late.
Pray the power grid can hold up long enough to shore up food production in the US. Otherwise this could go sideways in a big way real quick. God help us all.
Having just shopped at a Natural Grocers Health store to pick up three cans of my favorite South Western soup I immediately was taken back with sticker shock when the retail price for one can of soup was $4.68 which means I would have had to spend $14.04 for three cans of soup.
I informed the manager that I will not be shopping there any further until I see a more modest price increase. The original price two weeks ago was $3.65. Even a loaf of Ezekiel Bread has gone up to over $6.50 a loaf. No I did not buy any soup. There is no need to harp about gasoline costs being $4.99 per gallon. We all know what we are being forced to pay.
That evil Obama is the puppet and policy director behind that finger puppet Biden and Soros and that offspring of Hitler Swab, these are the Kabuki masters behind the veil.
Bill gates has been buying up farm land all across America and taking it out of production.
Cattle ranchers are going to be in trouble as costs of feed which includes hay and shortages will depose production for such meat supplies. Avian bird flu killing off chickens besides Bald Eagles are already occurring. Dairy producers could be in trouble. Diesel fuel costs are already curtailing truckers, part shortages are causing companies to cannibalize other trucks to stay in business. Grocery stores are merely 24 hours away from food bankruptcy.
Living in a mega city today will be a living nightmare for most when you consider the current murder rates of Chicago combined with the impending threat of food shortages. People will become at risk. I remember history how a train of over a million people followed the union soldiers under General Sherman as he practiced a scorched earth policy on the South as he headed to Atlanta Georgia and burned it to the ground. The only way the million people that followed did so because that was their only hope of avoiding starvation and ability to survive.
The scenarios that could be played out on America will be different but even more devastating. When there is no gas you go on foot. If heating gas is shut off and essential services lost people will not escape the coming winter even if they thought they could make it trying to migrate to the warm South. You have got to eat and the attitude is what's yours will become theirs as morality will be replaced by 'social Darwinism', Survival of the fittest, where the strong see their wealth and power increase while the weak see their wealth and power decrease or be taken away from them all together. We can all see Obama and the DNC and RHINOS right now all living high on the hog.