There are three types of people who will read this post all the way through. Most will do so because they think I’m wrong. They’ll say the right is scoring some victories and taking some defeats, but it’s all part of the right-left, good-evil, conservative-progressive ebb and flow that has driven political, cultural, and religious battles throughout modern American history.

Some will read it looking for the glimmer of hope that keeps them motivated to not give up on America. My writing often presents the bad while offering a reminder that not all is lost as long as we keep fighting the good fight.

A few will read this to see if I’m aligned with their perspectives or able to convince them that I’m right. These are the people who or often labeled as cynical even as they declare they’re just being realistic. I’ll be labeled cynical, but I certainly believe I’m just being realistic.

So, to subvert expectations, I’m not going to deliver a long article with examples of how badly we’re losing. Those will just be countered by examples of battles we’re winning and the end result will be reiteration of how that first group of people think, the ones who believe it’s an ebb and flow and it’ll continue that way into perpetuity.

Instead, let's just look at the questions themselves. Here is a very partial list in no particular order of issues that are being debated in America today:

Are there two genders?

Should illegal aliens be allowed to cross the border and stay indefinitely?

Are the Covid-19 vaccines safe and effective?

Should children be exposed to sexual deviants?

Are reparations warranted?

Is there massive, widespread voter fraud in America?

Should students have to pay back their loans?

Should companies bow to the wokeness even if it drives away business?

Can children make the decision to permanently mutilate their genitals?

Should our military focus on inclusivity or building the strongest warfighters on the planet?

It's not a question of whether we are winning or losing on these fronts. It's the sheer fact that these questions are still being debated at all that tells me we're losing. At any other point in American history, these are questions for which the answers would be self-evident. Since they're not for some reason, I can only attribute it to spirits of the age, what some are calling mass psychosis or systemic mental illness.

The fact that these questions are still being asked is ludicrous prima facie. But when unambiguous facts and undeniable realities continue to be debated, two things happen. First, those who are forcing the questions to be asked are emboldened because they know they shouldn't be taken seriously but are, therefore they're accomplishing something wonderful in their own minds. Second, it gives the lucid among us perceived victories as we "own the libs" constantly. Yet all of these perceived victories are meaningless if the questions and actions persists.

A recent example of this dichotomy of perceptions is the resurgence of Matt Walsh's documentary, "What Is a Woman?" The radical left uses it as a rallying cry to advance their movement, telling those who are brainwashed into believing their garbage that they're being further persecuted so they need to double-down. The right sees the video getting tons of views. Perhaps they watch the documentary itself. They come away thinking that hearts and minds must have been changed by sheer bulk. More importantly, we hear the arguments that Walsh makes and we think to ourselves that it's so spot on, there's no way anyone can come to any conclusion other than the fact that a woman is an adult human female.

Therein lies the reason why most on the right don't realize we're losing. We see logical and unquestionable conclusions to debates happen, so we think we're winning. What most of us fail to realize is that we think we won the battle when in reality we didn't even make a dent. Even worse, we're told that we're the bad guys for fighting the battle right before we lose it.

For example, there were plenty of articles and podcasts dedicated to the insane concept of banning gas stoves a few months ago. The reaction from the White House, corporate media, and leftists at large was to gaslight us into thinking we were silly for considering the possibility that gas stoves would be banned. We made our points and assumed we'd won. Then, the banning of gas stoves began a few months later. We've responded by saying, "See how wrong the fact-checkers were when they said we were being silly!" Meanwhile, laws are being passed.

We were convinced we'd won the battle while just as defeat was being dealt to us behind the scenes.

The right declared victory when PayPal apologized for having a $2500 fine they could impose based on ideology. Why did we declare victory? Because PayPal apologized and said it was a mistake. We moved on. Meanwhile, the $2500 fine still exists to this day. Nothing changed other than that we were conned into ceasing our complaints. The same can be said for the so-called "Ministry of Truth" that was shelved. We fought. They shelved it. We declared victory. A few months later it's back and even worse, yet few are talking about it this time.

What about the Pandemic Treaty? Last April, everyone on the right was up in arms. By June, it "failed" so the right declared victory. Now it's back and far worse than it was before, yet I saw effectively zero coverage on conservative or alternative media even as the World Health Assembly finalized their draconian plans this month.

Do you see a pattern?

The radical left, the globalist elite cabal, the new world order, the Powers and Principalities — whatever you want to call them — have the will to keep fighting against facts and logic because their agenda is everything to them. Most who are on our side see what we believe should be indisputable victories and we move on to the next battle. We allow the insane questions to continue to be asked and we think we win every time we give a solid answer. But kids are still being groomed. Elections are still being stolen. Our military is still being misdirected. The border is still being overrun.

We are not winning.

It's long past time to change strategies. We can no longer simply win debates and move on. That does nothing. Instead, we need to expose the various evils in our nation and make concrete changes to completely annihilate them today and into the future. The easy button would be through legislation but we cannot trust our lawmakers to do anything. Until we achieve the seemingly impossible task of having supermajorities of constitutional conservatives controlling Capitol Hill and the White House, we cannot expect anything good coming from the Uniparty Swamp.

That leaves the corrupt judiciary as our only recourse. We need victories in court, which means we need lawsuits filed. For example, the moment that PayPal apologized for their mistake, they should have been sued for their biased practice immediately. The Department of Homeland Security should have been sued for forming their "Ministry of Truth" instead of being let off the hook for temporarily taking it down. And any organization that promotes exposing children to sexual deviants or allowing them to permanently mutilate a minor's genitals should be sued over and over again.

This is all above my paygrade to organize, so I have to call on others with the resources to make it happen. Instead of donating large sums of money to the corrupt RNC or the Uniparty's various candidates, that money should be spent on making real changes ourselves. Politicians cannot save us. Even if they could, most wouldn't.

For the rest of us who haven't the resources but still want to fight, there are two things we can do. First and foremost, pray ceaselessly for our nation. Second, spread the word. Hopefully some who do have the resources can start fighting properly if we can a bug or two in their ear.

We cannot just win debates. We aren't changing hearts and minds even if we think we are. The only way to start truly winning is to bring the debates to a close by prompting the judiciary to act. But they won't do anything until more patriots start filing lawsuits. Lots and lots of lawsuits.