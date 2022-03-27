I posted some thoughts on Twitter:

I'll go and say something unpopular that I've been considering for a while... What if Russia isn't really doing as poorly in Ukraine as we're being told? What if they want the world to think the war is going poorly in order to prolong the conflict and draw us in? I have a hard time believing Ukraine and their 70 jets are somehow owning the skies. I have a hard time believing SEVEN Russian generals have been killed. I have a hard time believing Russia sent in their oldest equipment and least experienced conscripts to win quickly.

Vladimir Putin is an evil man that I have opposed adamantly since long before it was cool. But I also know he's not an idiot. Some say he's lost his mind. I'm not buying that one. This all feels like a setup. In the age of smartphones, I'm not buying the notion that 30,000 Russian troops have been killed, yet there are oddly few videos or images showing Russian losses. None of this makes any sense at all. None of it.

If Russia wanted this war to be short, it would have been. They've withheld using their best weapons. They've sent in a smidgen of their troops. This feels a lot like a massive baiting tactic. Or something worse. It all seems staged. I certainly hope I'm very wrong because that would mean we could get out of this before Biden's handlers push us into war. But as I said last month, this appears to be Stage Two of The Great Reset rollout. That doesn't bode well for any of us.

Unfortunately, it seems like I'm not the only one thinking these things. I really hoped I was just crazy. That's easier to accept. But my DMs blew up with theories I hadn't even considered.

Then, I received the video below. The first few minutes details a lot about what I was thinking. The whole video is worthwhile, but at least listen to the first parts.

I really, really want to be wrong about this. But there is nothing logical about anything that's being done on any side of this conflict. I think we're being conned.