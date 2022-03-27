What if Russia Only Wants Us to THINK Things Are Going Poorly in Ukraine?
I've said before that this entire regional conflict seems to be Stage Two of The Great Reset rollout. Now that we've heard the narratives, I'm even more convinced we're not being told the truth.
I posted some thoughts on Twitter:
I'll go and say something unpopular that I've been considering for a while... What if Russia isn't really doing as poorly in Ukraine as we're being told? What if they want the world to think the war is going poorly in order to prolong the conflict and draw us in?
I have a hard time believing Ukraine and their 70 jets are somehow owning the skies. I have a hard time believing SEVEN Russian generals have been killed. I have a hard time believing Russia sent in their oldest equipment and least experienced conscripts to win quickly.
Vladimir Putin is an evil man that I have opposed adamantly since long before it was cool. But I also know he's not an idiot. Some say he's lost his mind. I'm not buying that one. This all feels like a setup.
In the age of smartphones, I'm not buying the notion that 30,000 Russian troops have been killed, yet there are oddly few videos or images showing Russian losses. None of this makes any sense at all. None of it.
If Russia wanted this war to be short, it would have been. They've withheld using their best weapons. They've sent in a smidgen of their troops. This feels a lot like a massive baiting tactic. Or something worse. It all seems staged.
I certainly hope I'm very wrong because that would mean we could get out of this before Biden's handlers push us into war. But as I said last month, this appears to be Stage Two of The Great Reset rollout. That doesn't bode well for any of us.
Unfortunately, it seems like I'm not the only one thinking these things. I really hoped I was just crazy. That's easier to accept. But my DMs blew up with theories I hadn't even considered.
Then, I received the video below. The first few minutes details a lot about what I was thinking. The whole video is worthwhile, but at least listen to the first parts.
I really, really want to be wrong about this. But there is nothing logical about anything that's being done on any side of this conflict. I think we're being conned.
Of course. Russia is being deliberate so as to minimize civilian casualties. They could have turned Ukraine into a parking lot if they wanted. Believe NOTHING the media tells you.
Russian war philosophy is quite different from the US. Russia has taken precise surgical strikes on Ukrainian supplies, fuel, arms and foreign shipments of arms to Ukraine. They have gone to extreme lengths to not destroy the infrastructure or civilian populations. They have provided humanitarian corridors, kept electricity up, internet on. Whereas the US would have carpetbagged everything first , destroying the infrastructure and civilian population as they did in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya.
Russia wants exactly what they said they want and they are doing everything in a manner to accomplish it. They want the Donbas area free from ongoing strikes, as well as Ukraine never being allowed to join NATO. They want Ukraine to be permanently neutral. If they wanted to destroy Kiev, they already would have done so.
I don’t believe anything the mainstream media has said. They continually lie about everything.
The US, EU, and NATO are responsible for the special military operation.