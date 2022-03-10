Watch the show on Rumble or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

I made a mistake yesterday. I read into the sudden shift in Russian policy about their internet as a sign that they are plotting a massive cyber attack that could take down the whole internet. By essentially quarantining themselves after making threats of counterattacks against any NATO interference in their war, I believed they were preparing themselves for an attack.

That may still be true, but the one thing I didn't give enough consideration to is their knowledge of OTHER forces who may be planning a cyberattack. They may be simply trying to guard themselves against China, the US. or pawns of the World Economic Forum who may be committing the attack soon. That doesn't change how I see Russia; whether they're planning an attack or know of one coming without warning the rest of the world, they're still in the wrong.

This is not a minor move. Isolating their internet is not a flip of a switch and brings with it extreme repercussions on their people. This is why I cannot believe they are just being cautious since their Kremlin website was hacked recently by Anonymous. That would be like burning down a house because you found a spider in it. Going to this extreme means they know something, whether it's a future cyber attack or a shift away from western influence altogether. I hope it’s the latter.

The reason I'm now more in the camp that believes it's the World Economic Forum or connected globalist bodies who are actually planning a cyberattack is because the WEF inexplicably removed their Cyber Polygon page from their website. The organization is not shy. They boldly reveal their plans (at least what they want the public to see) for The Great Reset by framing it all as rosy. For them to distance themselves from Cyber Polygon is quite curious.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I explored what all of this could mean. What makes it even more confusing is that there was nothing on the page that could implicate them if something did happen. It's pretty innocuous. Here's what it said before being taken down last week:

What is Cyber Polygon

What is Cyber Polygon

Like I said, it's pretty innocuous, so why is it missing?

For those who aren't familiar with Cyber Polygon, here's a writeup by Jeff Thompson from a week after last year's event:

Here’s What Happened at Cyber Polygon – And You’re Not Going to Like It

I don't know if there's going to be a cyber attack, a nuclear attack, or anything else. Who knows? Things may go back to normal next week. I'm just not feeling like that's very likely.

